 

Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2021

Published Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, 1:54 pm

Culpeper Medical Center

Ace Mack, the son of Susan and Brandon Mack of Culpeper, the first baby born at Culpeper Medical Center in 2021. Photo courtesy Culpeper Medical Center.

Culpeper Medical Center welcomed the new year with the announcement of its first baby of 2021.

Ace Mack was born Jan. 1 at the Family Birth Center at Culpeper Medical Center, a Novant Health UVA Health System facility.

Mack, the son of Susan and Brandon Mack of Culpeper, was 6 pounds, 2 ounces and 18.9 inches.

The delivering physician was Matthew Kucia, MD, and the delivering nurse was Tarah Stanley, RN.

Ace has three older brothers: 9-year-old Kayden, 6-year-old Jacoby and 5-year-old Nixon. He also has one older sister, 3-year-old Reese.

The Mack family was given a welcome basket provided by the Novant Health Women’s Institute.

Culpeper Medical Center ended 2020 with a record high number of deliveries at 534.

For more information about the Family Birth Center at Culpeper Medical Center, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/women.


