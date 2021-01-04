Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2021

Culpeper Medical Center welcomed the new year with the announcement of its first baby of 2021.

Ace Mack was born Jan. 1 at the Family Birth Center at Culpeper Medical Center, a Novant Health UVA Health System facility.

Mack, the son of Susan and Brandon Mack of Culpeper, was 6 pounds, 2 ounces and 18.9 inches.

The delivering physician was Matthew Kucia, MD, and the delivering nurse was Tarah Stanley, RN.

Ace has three older brothers: 9-year-old Kayden, 6-year-old Jacoby and 5-year-old Nixon. He also has one older sister, 3-year-old Reese.

The Mack family was given a welcome basket provided by the Novant Health Women’s Institute.

Culpeper Medical Center ended 2020 with a record high number of deliveries at 534.

For more information about the Family Birth Center at Culpeper Medical Center, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/women.

