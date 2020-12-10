Culpeper Medical Center welcomes 500th baby of 2020

Published Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, 12:10 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Culpeper Medical Center, a Novant Health UVA Health System facility, welcomed its 500th baby of the year this week.

Thiago Gilberto Velasquez was born Dec. 7 at the Family Birth Center at Culpeper Medical Center, making a name for himself as the 500th baby born at the facility for 2020.

Baby’s name: Thiago Gilberto Velasquez

Thiago Gilberto Velasquez Time and date of birth: 8:31 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2020

8:31 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2020 Baby’s weight and height: 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 18.7 inches

8 pounds, 8 ounces and 18.7 inches Sex of baby: Male

Male Mother: Chloé Velasquez

Chloé Velasquez Father: Gilberto Velasquez

Gilberto Velasquez Family’s hometown: Stafford, Va.

Stafford, Va. Delivering physician: Kevin D. Stocker, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist, UVA Obstetrics & Gynecology, a department of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center

Kevin D. Stocker, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist, Delivering nurse: Dana Demers, RN, clinical unit leader

The last time Culpeper Medical Center saw more than 500 babies born in a year was 2007.

“We’re so happy to help welcome baby Thiago into the world,” said Donna Staton, president, Culpeper Medical Center. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen a steady increase in the number of births at our facility, which only confirms that the Culpeper area is growing. We’re proud to bring the best of health to this thriving community.”

Baby Thiago joins brother Keimer Velasquez, age 15, and sister Leeanne Brown-Velasquez, age 6.

His much-anticipated arrival was celebrated by Culpeper Medical Center, the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary and community partners, who donated items for a welcome basket for the family:

Diapers, wipes and a diaper caddy from Culpeper Medical Center

A 500th baby onesie and hat from Culpeper Medical Center Family Birth Center

Newborn baby gifts from Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary

Family cookbook and towels from Pepperberries

A gift certificate from Knakal’s Bakery

Usborne baby books and a teddy bear from Culpeper community member Kimberley Nicholson

For more information about the Culpeper Medical Center and its Family Birth Center, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/Culpeper.

Related

Comments