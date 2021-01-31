Culpeper District: VDOT making progress on Central Virginia roads

Crews in the VDOT Culpeper District made significant progress treating roads during the day Sunday. Some additional light snowfall or mixed winter precipitation is possible through Monday morning creating the potential for slick driving conditions.

Most primary highways — including Interstate 64 in Albemarle and Louisa counties and Interstate 66 in Fauquier County — are wet with isolated patches of snow or ice on the road surface.

VDOT and contract crews are treating secondary roads and neighborhood streets, which remain in minor to moderate condition with snow and ice covering much of the road. Crews will continue working around the clock until all roads are passable.

Temperatures will hover near freezing overnight Sunday. Any moisture left on the road has the potential to refreeze. Motorists who must travel overnight Sunday or early Monday morning should:

Clear all of the snow and ice off of their vehicle including the roof

Drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing following distance

Stay alert for potentially icy surfaces especially on low-volume secondary roads and on bridges, overpasses and areas of higher elevation

Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to know road conditions along their route and at their destination

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.

The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

