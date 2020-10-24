Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Oct. 26-30

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and intermittent, alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Route 643 (Rio Mills Road): Expect flagging operations on Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations. Expect slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Mowing operations from the Charlottesville city limits to Scottsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Mowing operations from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 240 (Crozet Avenue/Three Notched Road) – Mowing operations from Route 635 (Miller School Road) to Route 250 (Ivy Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Signal work at Route 809 (Canterbury Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Signal work at Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Worrell Drive. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gape Turnpike) – Signal work at the intersections between Route 635 (Miller School Road) and I-64. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gape Turnpike/Ivy Road) – Mowing operations from the Nelson County line to the Charlottesville city limits. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Mowing operations from the Nelson County line to the Charlottesville city limits. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29/250 – Signal work at Route 654 (Barracks Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Route 631 (5th Street) – Signal work at the I-64 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Signal work at various intersections between Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) and the Charlottesville city limits. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road) – Pipe repairs. Road closed to through traffic about 0.7-mile from Route 713 (Glendower Road) Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Use alternate routes.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

(NEW) Route 1013 (Commonwealth Drive) – Work under VDOT permit. One lane closed. Traffic shifted into center lane Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 14.8 and mile marker 36.7. Be alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Friday eastbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and westbound from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Inspection of bridge over Bull Run near the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Business Route 17 (West Main Street) – Expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures between Frost Street and Grove Lane for curb and gutter work Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 661 (Okeefe Road) and Route 657 (Kings Hill Road). Southbound right lane closed Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between both intersections of Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway/Eastern Bypass/Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 642 (Old Calverton Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 674 (Green Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 616 (Beach Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 748 (Eskridges Lane) to Route 611 (Sowego Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect weekday, daytime flagging operations on Route 53 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Route 618 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Rehabilitating northbound bridge over Rapidan River at Madison County line. One lane closed through Friday.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations. Expect slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations. Eastbound left lane closed between mile marker 141 and mile marker 146 Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

(NEW) Route 651 (Terrys Run Road) – Bridge work near Pennfields Drive. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic starting Oct. 26. Anticipated completion Dec. 10.

