Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Nov. 9-13

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. the following day and intermittent, alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Route 643 (Rio Mills Road): Expect flagging operations on Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Mowing operations. Expect slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Mowing operations from Scottsville to the Nelson County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Mowing operations from the Charlottesville city limits to Scottsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Mowing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22/231 (Louisa Road/Gordonsville Road) – Mowing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Ditching operations between Route 648 (Clarks Tract Road) and Route 231 (Gordonsville Road). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 1694 (Branchlands Boulevard). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Signal work at Route 601 (Old Ivy Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Signal work at Route 809 (Canterbury Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Mowing operations from Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Signal work at Route 20 (Stony Point Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Route 649 (Proffit Road) – Inspection of bridge over the railroad near Route 819 (Judge Lane). Right shoulder closed Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road) – Pipe repairs. Road closed to through traffic about 0.7-mile from Route 713 (Glendower Road) Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use alternate routes.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Route 1315 (Commonwealth Drive) – Work under VDOT permit. One lane closed. Traffic shifted into center lane Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 15/29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Signal work between Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road) and Achievement Drive. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Overhead sign inspections in both directions. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Mowing operations from the Stafford County line to Opal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the town of Warrenton to Sperryville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Mowing operations from Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 642 (Old Calverton Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 790 (Boteler Road) to Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Construction is complete. Expect intermittent lane closures for final project tasks.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect weekday, daytime flagging operations on Route 53 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Route 618 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Rehabilitating northbound bridge over Rapidan River at Madison County line. Expect alternating lane closures.

(NEW) Route 628 (Simmons Gap Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Lynch River near the Albemarle County line. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour until Jan. 8.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Mowing operations. Expect slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations. Eastbound left lane closed between mile marker 141 and mile marker 146 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Main Street) – Signal work between Lyde Avenue and Elm Avenue. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Roadside maintenance operations from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion Dec. 10.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

