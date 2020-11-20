Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Nov. 23-27

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Wednesday, Nov. 25 to noon Monday, Nov. 30.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64 closed from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Use Fontaine Avenue exit to southbound Route 29 to access eastbound I-64.

Route 643 (Rio Mills Road): Expect flagging operations on Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Installation of raised pavement markers between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Nov. 22-24 and Nov. 30-Dec. 4 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations. Westbound left lane closed between mile marker 113 and mile marker 110 Dec. 1-4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) – Bridge work under the Route 29/250 bridge. Expect mobile lane and shoulder closures Nov. 25 and Nov. 27-30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from Route 649 (Proffit Road) to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Nov. 23-24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Installation of raised pavement markers between the Charlottesville city limits and the Greene County line. Be alert for mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Nov. 22-24 and Nov. 30-Dec. 4 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Signal work at Route 20 (Stony Point Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Nov. 24.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work between Route 656 (Georgetown Road) and Huntwood Lane. Westbound right turn lane closed nightly Nov. 30-Dec. 3 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Tree trimming operations in both directions between the town of Culpeper and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect lane closures Nov. 30-Dec. 3 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Removal of debris near the Robinson River bridge. Road closed to through traffic at bridge Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Pavement patching operations between Interstate 66 and East Main Street in Marshall. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Dec. 1-2 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Pavement patching operations between Route 17 and Route 600 (Beverleys Mill Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Dec. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Nov. 23-24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 25 from 7 a.m. to noon, Nov. 30 from noon to 5 p.m. and Dec. 1-3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement patching operations between Route 787 (Watery Mountain Road) and Frontage Route 1056 (Moffet Drive). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Dec. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 734 (Washwright Road) to Route 635 (Hume Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Nov. 23-25 and Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Greene County

(NEW) Business Route 33 – Mowing operations in Stanardsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Nov. 23-24 from 8:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Albemarle County line to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Nov. 23-24 from 8:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing operations from the Rockingham County line to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Nov. 23-24 from 8:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Mowing operations from Stanardsville to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Nov. 23-24 from 8:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Route 628 (Simmons Gap Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Lynch River near the Albemarle County line. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour until Jan. 8.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations. Expect slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Nov. 23-24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon. Mobile left lane closure Nov. 23-24 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148.

(NEW) Route 33 (Main Street) – Signal work between Elm Avenue and Route 208 (Courthouse Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Nov. 23.

Route 693 (Kents Mill Road) – Road closed due to washout caused by heavy rain. Road will be closed to through traffic between Route 22/33 (Louisa Road) and Route 613 (Oakland Road) until repairs are complete.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Nov. 23-24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Route 607 (Repton Mills Road) – Road closed to through traffic due to washout caused by heavy rain. Road will be closed until repairs are complete.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to Sperryville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Nov. 23-24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion Dec. 10.

