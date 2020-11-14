Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Nov. 16-20

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Northbound exit ramp closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Follow detour.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. the following day and intermittent, alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Route 643 (Rio Mills Road): Expect flagging operations on Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Watch for slow moving vehicles Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridges over the railroad at mile marker 103. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

(NEW) Business Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 601 (Old Ivy Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Business Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Signal work at Route 601 (Old Ivy Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Mowing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Ditching operations between Route 648 (Clarks Tract Road) and Route 231 (Gordonsville Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 22/231 (Louisa Road/Gordonsville Road) – Mowing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road work under VDOT permit between Airport Acres and Cypress Drive. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work between Route 656 (Georgetown Road) and Route 1405 (Chaucer Road). Expect alternating eastbound lane closures from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of bridges over the railroad. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Signal work between Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road) and Achievement Drive. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 522 (Fredericksburg Road) – Signal work at the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 1030 (Fox Chase Lane) – Pipe replacement between Route 633 (Norman Road) and Route 1031 (Colvin Street). Road closed to through traffic Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Second entrance to Fox Chase Lane open for traffic.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Pavement marking operations between Delaplane and Markham. Expect mobile, alternating westbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the town of Warrenton to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Construction is complete. Expect intermittent lane closures for final project tasks.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect weekday, daytime flagging operations on Route 53 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Route 618 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Rehabilitating northbound bridge over Rapidan River at Madison County line. Expect alternating lane closures.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Albemarle County line to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 628 (Simmons Gap Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Lynch River near the Albemarle County line. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour until Jan. 8.

(NEW) Route 1001 (Ford Avenue) – Pipe replacement between Business Route 33 and Route 637 (Octonia Road). Road closed to through traffic Monday through Thursday. Use alternate routes.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Mowing operations. Expect slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Watch for slow moving vehicles Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations. Eastbound left lane closed between mile marker 141 and mile marker 146 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 693 (Kents Mill Road) – Road closed due to washout caused by heavy rain. Damage assessment in progress. Road will be closed to through traffic between Route 22/33 (Louisa Road) and Route 613 (Oakland Road) until repairs are complete.

Madison County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road/Orange Road) – Mowing operations from the Greene County line to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Mowing operations from the Orange County line to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 607 (Repton Mills Road) – Road closed to through traffic due to washout caused by heavy rain. Damage assessment in progress. Road will be closed until repairs are complete.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Brush removal from Route 646 (Lovers Lane) to Route 645 (Magnolia Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Brush removal from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 646 (Lovers Lane). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to Sperryville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures starting Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion Dec. 10.

(NEW) Route 637 (South Poes Road) – Pipe installation between Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) and Route 645 (Hackleys Mill Road). Road closed to through traffic Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Use alternate routes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

