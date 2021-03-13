Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of March 15-19

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Diverging Diamond Interchange: Expect brief shoulder closures on Route 250 (Richmond Road) near Interstate 64 for installation of construction signs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250/151 Roundabout: Expect workers near the travel lanes on Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) for survey work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Westbound storm debris removal from mile marker 112 to mile marker 109. Westbound left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just south of Lewis and Clark Drive. Southbound right turn lane closed and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just north of Route 1510 (Camelot Drive). Northbound right shoulder closed and partial, intermittent right turn lane closure Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 697 (Sutherland Road) to Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road). Expect southbound alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29/250 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and the Interstate 64 interchange Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pipe work between the bridge over the Rivanna River and the Fluvanna County line. Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Utility work under VDOT permit. One lane closed between Route 240 (Three Notched Road) and Route 1217 (The Square) Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Signal work at Route 809 (Canterbury Road)/Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Signal work at Route 29/250 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Signal work at Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Signal work at John Warner Parkway. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Pavement patching operations between Route 601 (Old Garth Road) and Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

(UPDATE) Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) – Signal work at Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Route 1315 (Commonwealth Drive) – Signal work at Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) – Signal work at the intersection of the shopping center. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes between mile marker 15 and mile marker 33.

Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Tree work in both directions between the town of Warrenton and Interstate 66. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various Routes – Survey work on the routes listed below. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road

Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road

Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street

Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue

Greene County

Route 627 (Bacon Hollow Road) – Installation of historical marker near Route 614 (Brokenback Mountain Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Storm debris removal in both directions from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 208 (Courthouse Road) – Signal work at East Main Street. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Brush removal operations from the Orange County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Brush removal operations from the Albemarle County line to the town of Orange and from the town of Orange to Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

