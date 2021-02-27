Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of March 1-5

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT's website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Storm debris removal in both directions from mile marker 100 to mile marker 130. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Electrical repairs eastbound between mile marker 99 and mile marker 103. Right lane closed Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound storm debris removal from mile marker 112 to mile marker 109. Westbound left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and be alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes in both directions Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Wednesday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just north of Route 1510 (Camelot Drive). Northbound right shoulder closed and partial, intermittent right turn lane closure Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 697 (Sutherland Road) to Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road). Expect southbound alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 29/250 – Brush removal operations on the entrance/exit ramps between Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue) and the Charlottesville city limits. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Bridge work over Crooked Run at the Madison County line. Southbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Tree work in both directions between the town of Warrenton and Interstate 66. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various Routes – Survey work on the routes listed below. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road

Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road

Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street

Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue

Greene County

Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end.

Louisa County

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 230 (Orange Road) – Pothole patching operations from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orange County

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

