Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of June 3-7

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection in both directions between mile marker 123 and 124. Eastbound right lane closed Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Westbound left lane closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection between mile marker 124 and 125. Eastbound right lane and westbound left lane closed Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Fog light repairs eastbound from Augusta County line to mile marker 98. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Intersection improvements near Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard). Be alert for workers in the median Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Expect intermittent left lane closures between Route 1721 and Route 649 (Proffit Road).

(NEW) Route 729 (North Milton Road) – Bridge inspection between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 732 (Milton Road). Expect lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 629 (Settle School Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 632 (Dutch Hollow Road) and Route 628 (Hazel River Road). Road closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Use alternate routes.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck rehabilitation on I-66 bridges over Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road). One westbound lane closed from 10 p.m. June 2 through 8 a.m. June 6. Expect delays especially during commuting hours. See news release for more information.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 663 (Covingtons Corner) and Route 844 (Fayettesville Road). One southbound lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 17 (Marsh Road). Right turn lane closed Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Expect nightly lane closures in both directions Sunday through Friday for initial project tasks. Lane closures during the week will be lifted by 5 a.m. northbound and 7 a.m. southbound.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

· Through early August, drivers should expect daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29. The inside left turn lane from northbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 may also be closed during the day.

· The contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions for the majority of the project.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Expect intermittent flagging operations for material and equipment delivery at construction office. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection between mile marker 132 and 133 over Beaverdam Creek. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Friday.

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mobile pavement marking work between Route 625 (Goose Pond Road) and Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road). Expect lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Bridge inspection at the Greene County line. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pipe installation between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 631 (Brick Church Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations between Oak Tree Lane and Route 639 (Holly Springs Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and Skyline Drive. Right shoulder closed. Expect slow moving equipment near the travel lanes Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

