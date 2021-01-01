Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Jan. 4-8

Published Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, 9:33 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones on interstates and other major routes from noon Thursday, Dec. 31 until noon Monday, Jan. 4.

VDOT and contract crews are working to remove downed trees and other debris from the ice storm on Dec. 16. Be alert for mobile lane closures and pay attention to work zone signs.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Reconfiguration of Interstate 64 interchange: New traffic pattern is active. Southbound Route 29 traffic enters eastbound I-64 via the new left turn lanes controlled by the traffic signal. Pay attention to the signs.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for workers on both shoulders from noon to 5 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal between Route 621 (Colvin Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 621 (Colvin Road). Westbound left lane closed Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations in both directions between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36. Eastbound right shoulder closed from noon to 3 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Westbound right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions and workers near the travel lanes from noon to 5 p.m. Monday and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

(NEW) Route 55 (East Main Street) – Utility work between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end. Anticipated completion Jan. 29.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Debris removal operations between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Expect mobile, westbound left lane closure Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for workers on both shoulders from noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project starts Jan. 4. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

(NEW) Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project starts Jan. 4. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15, 2021.

Madison County

Route 607 (Repton Mills Road) – Road closed to through traffic due to washout caused by heavy rain. Road will be closed until repairs are complete.

Orange County

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Comments