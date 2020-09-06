Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 7-11

Published Sunday, Sep. 6, 2020, 1:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Labor Day holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Friday, Sept. 4 to noon Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and intermittent, alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Expect workers near the travel lanes on Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) near Cardinal Drive and Templeton Circle for preliminary engineering and construction tasks.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control operations in both directions from mile marker 107 to mile marker 115. Mobile, left lane closure Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound tree trimming operations between mile marker 128 and mile marker 127. Left lane closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 6 (Irish Road) – Resurfacing operations in both directions from Scottsville to the Nelson County line. Expect lane closures with traffic controls Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Northbound resurfacing operations between Route 1575 (Austin Drive) and the Greene County line. Expect alternating northbound lane closures starting Tuesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations in both directions between Route 786 (Ivy Depot Road) and Route 1641 (West Leigh Drive). Expect nightly lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Road closed for debris removal at Hazel River. Use alternate routes Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Westbound resurfacing operations between Delaplane and Markham. Expect alternating westbound lane closures between 8:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. Obey traffic controls and be alert for vehicles and workers near the open travel lane.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

(UPDATE) Business Route 29 – Road work near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes. Obey traffic controls.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway) – Resurfacing operations from the Loudoun County line to Route 618 (Snake Den Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Resurfacing operations from 0.7-mile east of Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) to the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Remington and Route 1201 (Lucky Hill Road). Left shoulder closed between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect weekday, daytime flagging operations on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 636 (Valentines Road) to the Town of Mineral. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) to the Hanover County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 208 (Courthouse Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 659 (Kents Store Road) to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Spotsylvania County line to Route 250 (Broad Street Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

(NEW) Route 605 (Willis Proffitt Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) to Route 522 (Pendleton Road). Expect lane closures Friday.

(NEW) Route 610 (Holly Grove Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 663 (Holly Grove Drive) to the Hanover County line. Expect lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 648 (Jouett School Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) to Route 609 (Buckners Road). Expect lane closures Friday.

(NEW) Route 651 (Cales Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) to the Orange County lane. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 658 (Jackson Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road) to Route 648 (Gardners Road). Expect lane closures Thursday and Friday.

(NEW) Route 710 (Johnson Mill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 635 (Willow Brook Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 712 (Buckners Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 700 (Johnson Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Friday.

(NEW) Route 719 (Days Bridge Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 720 (Hensley Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 723 (Bohannon Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Friday.

(NEW) Route 804 (Rock Spring Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 664 (Hopeful Church Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Wednesday and Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1133 (Tillar Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 522 (Cross County Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 1160 (Ashley Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 720 (Hensley Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1161 (Dickinson Drive) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1162 (Fisher Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 720 (Hensley Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1163 (Trevor Run) – Resurfacing operations from Route 720 (Hensley Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1164 (Erin Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1160 (Ashley Drive) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1165 (Mastin Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1161 (Dickinson Drive) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1166 (Christopher Court) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Orange County line to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Conway Lane to the Gordonsville Circle and continuing to the Louisa County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Albemarle County line to the town of Orange. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 3 (Germanna Highway) to Route 617 (Everona Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to the town of Gordonsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 231 (Gordon Avenue) – Pavement marking operations from the Louisa County line to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Spotsylvania County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Sept. 11. Use alternate routes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Comments