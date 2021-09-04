Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 6-10

Published Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021, 3:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Labor Day holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Friday, Sept. 3 to noon Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Be alert for flagging operations on Route 20 and Route 649 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge work over Route 22 (Louisa Road) at mile marker 126. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations from mile marker 126 to mile marker 129. Expect workers on the eastbound right shoulder in both directions Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 118 to mile marker 122. Expect workers on the right shoulder in both directions Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating southbound lane closures from the Interstate 64 ramp to Route 801 (Rock Branch Lane) Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) – Bridge deck work over Route 29/250. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the railroad. Road closed to through traffic. Use detour via Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), Route 600 (Watts Passage) and Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road). Anticipated completion Oct. 8.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 29/250 to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 626 (Black Hills Road) and Route 1075 (Berkshire Drive). Expect right shoulder closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Inspection of bridges in both directions over the railroad at mile marker 20 between Markham and Delaplane. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 806 (Elk Run Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) and Route 643 (Eustace Road). One lane closed with traffic controlled by flaggers on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 818 (Old Catlett Road) to Route 806 (Elk Run Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) to the town of The Plains. Expect alternating lane closures and flagging operations Thursday and Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various Routes – Expect intermittent flagging operations in the town of Marshall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road

Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road

Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Bridge deck repairs on structure over Mechunk Creek. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations between mile markers 143 and 148. Be alert for workers on the shoulders in both directions Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Paving operations westbound from mile marker 134 to mile marker 139. Expect alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations starting Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

Route 662 (Graves Mill Road) – Bridge work on structure over Whetstone Run. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 630 (Matthews Mill Road) – Replacing multiple pipes between Route 677 (Piney Woods Road) and Route 629 (Lahore Road). Road closed to through traffic daily starting Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 644 (Burnley Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the Albemarle County line. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 658 (Hamm Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 680 (Morningside Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 647 (Old Gordonsville Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Friday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 682 (Little Egypt Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 638 (Mountain Track Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Friday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 730 (Madison Run Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 642 (Madison Run Court) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Friday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 745 (Airport Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 748 (Tibbstown Place) – Resurfacing operations from Route 20 (Constitution Highway) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 765 (Cameron Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 766 (Walnut Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 765 (Cameron Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday during daytime hours.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.