Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge work at mile marker 121 over Route 20.

· One eastbound lane closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 until 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 and from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 until 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

· The entrance ramp from Route 20 to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 exit 121B ramp to northbound Route 20 will also be closed.

· The exit 121A ramp to southbound Route 20 will remain open to traffic.

· Anticipate brief traffic stops on Route 20.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Milling and paving operations in both directions between Airport Acres Road and Towncenter Drive. Expect lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Right shoulder closed from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Tree removal operations near Monticello. Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

· Expect lane closures between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly.

· Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Southbound shoulder repairs between Route 634 (Courtneys Corner Road) and Route 1059 (Hurst Road). Right lane closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

(NEW) Route 602 (Rogues Road) – Culvert work from Route 605 (Dumfries Road) to the Prince William County line. Road reduced to one controlled by flagging from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road) – Work under VDOT permit between the town of Warrenton and Route 690 (Foxcroft Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging daily between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey parking restrictions. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Greene County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Southbound resurfacing operations between the Madison County line and Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect intermittent lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Resurfacing operations from the Culpeper County line to Lake of the Woods Way. Expect eastbound and westbound lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Line painting operations from the Spotsylvania County line to Route 636 (River Road). Mobile work zone, expect delays. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Line painting operations from the Albemarle County line to Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Mobile work zone, expect delays. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.