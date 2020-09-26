Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and intermittent, alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) near Cardinal Drive and Templeton Circle: Expect flagging operations and alternating lanes closures Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sweeping of bridge decks in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) and Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive). Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Route 29/250 – Northbound resurfacing operations between Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue) and the Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) bridge over Route 29/250. Expect alternating northbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 649 (Proffit Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Expect single lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) – Bridge work over Buck Mountain Creek near Route 601 (Free Union Road). Expect flagging operations during daytime hours Tuesday through Friday.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

(NEW) Route 810 (White Hall Road) – Slope work between Thurston Drive and Bearwood Road. Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging during daytime hours Wednesday and Thursday.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Business Route 29 (Brandy Road) – Signal work at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Signal work at Route 3/522 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Signal work at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road/Greens Corner Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Signal work at Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Signal work at Route 729 (Ira Hoffman Lane). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Signal work at Achievement Drive. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 762 (Brandy Road) and Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway). Road closed to traffic from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Use Route 762 to access Brandy Station.

Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations on the westbound exit 31 ramp to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) in The Plains. Expect alternating shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations westbound between mile marker 29 and mile marker 28. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations eastbound at mile marker 26. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Guardrail repairs at mile marker 28. Westbound right shoulder closed Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

(NEW) Business Route 17 (West Main Street) – Signal work at Route 710 (Rectortown Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Business Route 29 – Roadwork near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Business Route 29 – Signal work at Alwington Boulevard. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 600 (Beverleys Mill Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Signal work at Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 15/29 (Lee Highway and the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Signal work at Route 602 (Rogues Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Tree work under VDOT permit near the railroad in Calverton. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect weekday, daytime flagging operations on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

(UPDATE) Route 624 (Gale Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday.

(UPDATE) Route 635 (Cannery Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Route 682 (Little Mountain Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 649 (Central Plains Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Monday.

(NEW) Route 685 (Colemans Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 649 (Central Plains Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Monday.

(UPDATE) Route 713 (Bowles Town Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday.

(UPDATE) Route 1070 (Antioch Springs Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Route 1071 (Glebe Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Route 1072 (Fallen Oak Way) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Route 1073 (Blackberry Court) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Rehabilitating northbound bridge over Rapidan River at Madison County line. Expect nightly lane closures Monday through Thursday. Extended lane closures will begin the week of Oct. 5.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Soil boring between Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) and Terrace Greene Circle. Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sweeping of bridge decks in both directions between mile marker 132 and mile marker 137. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Frontage Route 186 (Buck Branch Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 600 (Cambell Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Frontage Route 191 (Crew Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 208 (Courthouse Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Monday.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Roadway sweeping in the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 64. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Resurfacing operations from the Albemarle County line to 1.2-mile east of Route 636 (Valentine Mill Road). Expect lane closures with traffic controls Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Resurfacing operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to Route 22 (Louisa Road). Expect lane closures with traffic controls Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 208 (New Bridge Road) – Pavement patching operations between Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late October.

Route 613 (Poindexter Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Three Notch Road) to Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 617 (West Green Springs Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 615 (Columbia Road) to 1-mile east. Expect lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Route 721 (Watkins Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 688 (Holland Creek Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Monday.

(UPDATE) Route 759 (Rollins Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Three Notch Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Route 791 (Grooms Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Three Notch Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Monday.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 665 (Garth Run Road) – Bridge work over Garth Run. Expect flagging operations during daytime hours Monday and Tuesday.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

(NEW) Route 651 (Terrys Run Road) – Bridge work. Expect flagging operations during daytime hours Thursday and Friday.

Rappahannock County

Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Oct. 13. Use alternate routes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

