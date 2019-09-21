Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 23-27

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT's website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement marking work eastbound between mile marker 119 and 123. Expect mobile right lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday. Be alert for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sign installation on the eastbound I-64 exit 118 ramp to southbound Route 29. Right shoulder closed and ramp narrowed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Milling and paving operations in both directions between Airport Acres Road and Towncenter Drive. Expect lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Right shoulder closed from Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River. Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

· Expect lane closures between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly.

· Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Tree trimming operations in Delaplane. Right shoulder closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Expect nightly northbound lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday for final project tasks.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road) – Work under VDOT permit between the town of Warrenton and Route 690 (Foxcroft Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging daily between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey parking restrictions. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Greene County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Southbound milling and paving operations between the Madison County line and Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures Sunday through Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Orange County line to the Culpeper County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree trimming operations at Route 612 (James City Road) in Leon.

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River. Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Resurfacing operations from the Culpeper County line to Lake of the Woods Way. Expect eastbound lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the town of Orange to the Madison County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from Crestview Drive to Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Be alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations from Old Massies Corner Road to Cedarbreak Lane. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 664 (Huntly Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

