Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of Sept. 21-25

Published Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020, 9:28 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue closed for paving operations from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Follow detour via Ivy Road. Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and intermittent, alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) near Cardinal Drive and Templeton Circle: Expect flagging operations and alternating lanes closures Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue) – Shoulder repairs near the Route 29 interchange. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) and Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive). Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Route 29/250 – Northbound resurfacing operations between Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue) and the Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) bridge over Route 29/250. Expect alternating northbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Installation of traffic sensors near Route 649 (Proffit Road). Expect alternating northbound lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Northbound tree trimming operations from Route 692 (Plank Road) to the Nelson County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pipe replacement just west of Route 729 (Buck Island Road). Expect flagging operations Monday between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for preparatory tasks. Road closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Detour via Milton Road.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Westbound resurfacing operations between Delaplane and Markham. Expect alternating westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Obey traffic controls and be alert for vehicles and workers near the open travel lane.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Westbound left lane closed between mile marker 29 and mile marker 28 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations on the eastbound exit 28 ramp to Route 17. Be alert for workers near the travel lane Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Business Route 17 (Main Street) – Expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures between Frost Street and Grove Lane for curb and gutter work Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Business Route 29 – Roadwork near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Sign repairs near Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road). Northbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway) – Resurfacing operations from the Loudoun County line to Route 618 (Snake Den Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Resurfacing operations from 0.7-mile east of Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) to the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 635 (Hume Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) to Route 730 (Stillhouse Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday during daytime hours.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Remington and Route 1201 (Lucky Hill Road). Left shoulder closed between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 603 (Greenwich Road). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday during daytime hours.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect weekday, daytime flagging operations on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

(NEW) Route 608 (Barnaby Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 608 (Rising Sun Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 601 (Courthouse Road) and Route 663 (Georges Mill Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Wednesday.

Route 624 (Gale Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday.

(NEW) Route 625 (Oak Hill Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 601 (Courthouse Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 625 (Oak Creek Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 601 (Courthouse Road) to Route 678 (Miles Jackson Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 628 (Evergreen Church Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 631 (Hunters Lodge Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

Route 635 (Cannery Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Friday.

Route 650 (Mountain Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 6 (River Road) to Route 640 (Shores Road). Expect lane closures Monday and Tuesday.

Route 651 (Thessalonia Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday.

Route 682 (Little Mountain Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 649 (Central Plains Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Friday.

Route 683 (Rockfish Run Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 6 (River Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 689 (Edgecomb Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday through Thursday.

Route 693 (Bluebird Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 696 (Deerfield Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Friday.

Route 705 (Cohasset Circle) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

Route 706 (Aldridge Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Route 713 (Bowles Town Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 1016 (Larkspur Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1017 (Indigo Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1018 (Patridge Berry Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1019 (Trillium Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

Route 1070 (Antioch Springs Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

Route 1071 (Glebe Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

Route 1072 (Fallen Oak Way) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

Route 1073 (Blackberry Court) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

Greene County

(NEW) Business Route 33 – Pavement marking operations in Stanardsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the Rockingham County line to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Pavement marking operations from Stanardsville to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Frontage Route 191 (Crew Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 208 (Courthouse Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Resurfacing operations from the Albemarle County line to 1.2-mile east of Route 636 (Valentine Mill Road). Expect lane closures with traffic controls Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

(UPDATE) Route 613 (Charles Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Three Notch Road) to Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures starting Friday.

(NEW) Route 636 (Dunkum Store Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 726 (Lightwood Road). Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 678 (Hanback Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 691 (Old Louisa Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

Route 707 (Charles Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 208 (Courthouse Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Route 721 (Watkins Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 688 (Holland Creek Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 745 (Tisdale Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 649 (Byrd Mill Road) to Route 632 (Waldrop Church Road). Expect lane closures Friday.

Route 753 (Sam Boyd Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 630 (Harris Creek Road) and Route 208 (Courthouse Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Route 759 (Rollins Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Three Notch Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 791 (Grooms Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Three Notch Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 1138 (Shannon Glen Drive) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday.

(UPDATE) Route 1139 (Shannon Glen Court) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Tree trimming operations between the town of Orange and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from Sperryville to the Page County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect slow moving vehicles Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Oct. 13. Use alternate routes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Comments