Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 2-6

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Labor Day holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted from noon Friday, Aug. 30 to noon Tuesday, Sept. 3. A list of Culpeper District closures that will remain in place is available online.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT's website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Northbound resurfacing operations between Route 699 (Boaz Road) and Route 692 (Plank Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road work for new development under VDOT permit. Right shoulder closed. Expect lane closures overnight Sept. 5-6 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic starting Sept. 3. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

· Expect traffic stops overnight Sept. 4 for utility work. Work will be pushed to Sept. 5 if weather prevents work.

· Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between Bealeton and Goldvein. Expect mobile lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Expect nightly northbound lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday for final project tasks.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Ditch cleaning operations just north of Route 28 (Catlett Road). Right lane closed Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) and Route 674 (Lunsford Road). Traffic controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road) – Work under VDOT permit between the town of Warrenton and Route 690 (Foxcroft Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging daily between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through Sept. 20.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey parking restrictions. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Louisa County

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Paving operations between Route 663 (Owens Creek Road) and Erins Way. Expect delays Tuesday through Saturday.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Shoulder repairs between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Albemarle County. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Paving operations between Route 655 (Weyburn Road) and Liberty Mills Road. Expect lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Paving operations between Route 663 (True Blue Road) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect lane closures Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

