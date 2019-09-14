Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 16-20

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT's website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sign installation on the eastbound exit 107/Crozet ramp. Right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Tree trimming operations in both directions between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 1135 (Willow Lake Drive). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Right shoulder closed from Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Expect nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 1102 (Michie Tavern Lane) and Route 795 (James Monroe Parkway). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Pipe work between Route 846 (Canterbury Road) and Birdwood Drive. Eastbound traffic will shift into center turn lane. Obey traffic controls Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

(NEW) Business Route 29 (Madison Road) – Fence work on bridge over Route 29. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Fence work on Business Route 29 bridge over Route 29. Expect lane closures in both directions Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Vegetation control operations in both directions from Route 299 (Madison Road) to the Madison County line Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect mobile lane closures. Be alert for slow moving vehicles.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Westbound guardrail repairs at mile marker 20. Left lane and shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Tuesday and Wednesday from 12:30 a.m. to 4 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

· Expect lane closures between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly.

· Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Expect nightly northbound lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday for final project tasks.

(UPDATE) Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) and Route 674 (Lunsford Road). Traffic controlled by flagging Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road) – Work under VDOT permit between the town of Warrenton and Route 690 (Foxcroft Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging daily between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through Sept. 20.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey parking restrictions. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Southbound milling and paving operations between the Madison County line and Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures Sunday through Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Vegetation control operations in both directions from the Madison County line to the Albemarle County line Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect mobile lane closures. Be alert for slow moving vehicles.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Vegetation control operations in both directions from the Culpeper County line to the Greene County line Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect mobile lane closures. Be alert for slow moving vehicles.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Westbound road repairs between Estes Mill Road and Skyline Drive. Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Westbound traffic will use the left lane.

(NEW) Route 707 (Slate Mills Road) – Pipe work between Route 604 (Round Hill Road) and Route 607 (Quaintance Road). Road closed to through traffic Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. If weather postpones work, expect road closure on Wednesday. Follow detour.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.