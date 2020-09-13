Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 14-18

Published Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020, 5:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and intermittent, alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) near Cardinal Drive and Templeton Circle: Expect flagging operations and alternating lanes closures Monday through Friday during daytime hours for preliminary construction tasks.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations from mile marker 129 to mile marker 127. Westbound left lane closed Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 6 (Irish Road) – Resurfacing operations in both directions from Scottsville to the Nelson County line. Expect lane closures with traffic controls Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29/250 – Northbound resurfacing operations between Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue) and the Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) bridge over Route 29/250. Expect alternating northbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Northbound resurfacing operations between Route 1575 (Austin Drive) and the Greene County line. Expect alternating northbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 611 (Jarmans Gap Road) – Pipe replacement. Road closed to through traffic Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Route 606 (Novum Road) – Pipe replacements between the Madison County line and Route 608 (Oakland Road). Road closed to through traffic Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Westbound resurfacing operations between Delaplane and Markham. Expect alternating westbound lane closures between 8:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Obey traffic controls and be alert for vehicles and workers near the open travel lane.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Guardrail repairs. Expect short duration shoulder closures eastbound at mile marker 24 and mile marker 34 nightly between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

(NEW) Business Route 17 (Main Street) – Expect lane and shoulder closures between Frost Street and Grove Lane for curb and gutter work Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Business Route 29 – Road work near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes. Obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway) – Resurfacing operations from the Loudoun County line to Route 618 (Snake Den Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Resurfacing operations from 0.7-mile east of Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) to the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55/Business Route 17 (Free State Road) – Resurfacing operations near Interstate 66. Expect lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (Main Street) – Resurfacing operations in The Plains. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 626 (Halfway Road) – Pipe work at Route 706 (Coon Tree Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Pipe work at Summers Lane between Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 734 (Washwright Road). Road closed to through traffic Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Follow detour.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Remington and Route 1201 (Lucky Hill Road). Left shoulder closed between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect weekday, daytime flagging operations on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

(NEW) Route 624 (Gale Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 6 (Gale Hill Road) to Route 656 (Bremo Road). Expect lane closures Monday.

(NEW) Route 635 (Cannery Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Friday.

(NEW) Route 650 (Mountain Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 6 (River Road) to Route 640 (Shores Road). Expect lane closures Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 651 (Thessalonia Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday.

(NEW) Route 682 (Little Mountain Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 649 (Central Plains Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Friday.

(NEW) Route 683 (Rockfish Run Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 6 (River Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 685 (Colemans Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday.

(NEW) Route 693 (Bluebird Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 705 (Cohasset Circle) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 706 (Aldridge Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 713 (Bowles Town Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 1070 (Antioch Springs Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1071 (Glebe Lane) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1072 (Fallen Oak Way) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1073 (Blackberry Court) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Frontage Route 191 (Crew Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 208 (Courthouse Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Resurfacing operations from the Albemarle County line to 1.2-mile east of Route 636 (Valentine Mill Road). Expect lane closures with traffic controls Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

(NEW) Route 613 (Charles Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Three Notch Road) to Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures Thursday and Friday.

(NEW) Route 644 (Mount Airy Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday.

(NEW) Route 707 (Charles Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 208 (Courthouse Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 721 (Watkins Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 688 (Holland Creek Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 745 (Tisdale Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 649 (Byrd Mill Road) to Route 632 (Waldrop Church Road). Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 753 (Sam Boyd Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 630 (Harris Creek Road) and Route 208 (Courthouse Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 759 (Rollins Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Three Notch Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 791 (Grooms Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Three Notch Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 1138 (Shannon Glen Drive) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 1139 (Shannon Glen Court) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Tuesday.

Orange County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Gordonsville Circle to the Louisa County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Tree trimming operations between the town of Orange and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Albemarle County line to the town of Orange. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 3 (Germanna Highway) to Route 617 (Everona Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to the town of Gordonsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 231 (Gordon Avenue) – Pavement marking operations from the Louisa County line to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Spotsylvania County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect slow moving vehicles Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Mowing operations from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Mowing operations from Sperryville to the Culpeper County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Oct. 13. Use alternate routes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Related

Comments