Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Oct. 7-11

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 eastbound – Inspection of the bridge over Stockton Creek between MM 108 and 109. Right lane and shoulder closed on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 westbound – Inspection of the bridge over Stockton Creek between MM 109 and 108. Right lane and shoulder closed on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge work at mile marker 121 over Route 20.

· One eastbound lane closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 until 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

· The entrance ramp from Route 20 to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 exit 121B ramp to northbound Route 20 will also be closed.

· The exit 121A ramp to southbound Route 20 will remain open to traffic.

· Anticipate brief traffic stops on Route 20.

(NEW) Route 29 / 250 Bypass – Inspection of the Route 250 and Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) bridges over the Bypass. Northbound right lane closure 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday; southbound right lane closure 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Milling and paving operations in northbound lanes between Route 1505 (Airport Acres Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). Expect lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Right shoulder closed from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Maintenance work on the Route 29 overpass at Rio Road overnight Tuesday. Expect turn lane and through lane closures between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. One through lane on Rio Road will remain open. Reduce speed and follow traffic controls through the work zone.

(NEW) Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) –Repair and repaving a damaged section of pavement. Road closed between the first and second roundabouts west of Route 29 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

Fauquier County

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

· Expect lane closures between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly.

· Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Median and turn lane improvements just north of the Route 17 (Marsh Road) intersection at Opal. Expect left lane closures 9 p.m.

Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road) – Work under VDOT permit between the town of Warrenton and Route 690 (Foxcroft Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging daily between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey parking restrictions. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of the bridge over the Rivanna River and Cunningham Creek. Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers on Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 637 (Antioch Road) – Inspection of the bridge over the Hardware River. Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers on Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 600 (Campbell Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over East Fork Beaverdam Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion in late October 2019.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Resurfacing operations in southbound lanes between Route 678 (Tibbs Shop Road) and the Culpeper County line. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Resurfacing operations from the Culpeper County line to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect eastbound and westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Line painting operations from the Louisa County line to the Madison County line. Mobile work zone, expect delays. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Line painting operations from the Albemarle County line to Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Mobile work zone, expect delays. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.