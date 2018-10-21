Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Oct. 22-26

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 99 to mile marker 147. Be alert for slow moving vehicles in the median Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sign installation eastbound near mile marker 121. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sign installation westbound near mile marker 123. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in median between mile marker 99 and 148. Use caution traveling through work zones Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound pavement patching near mile marker 116. Right lane closed from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound pavement patching near mile marker 114 over Route 637 (Dick Woods Road). Alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Overnight bridge work in both directions on the Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) bridge over I-64 between mile marker 119 and 120. Expect lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Eastbound pavement patching near mile marker 104. Right lane closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Interstate 64 – Eastbound pavement patching near mile marker 107. Right lane closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Interstate 64 – Westbound pavement patching between mile marker 108 and mile marker 107. Right lane closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Interstate 64 – Westbound pavement patching near mile marker 120. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Interstate 64 – Westbound pavement patching near mile marker 122. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Sign installation between Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) and Route 627 (Frys Path Road). Be alert for workers near travel lanes Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Sign installation between Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) and 708 (Red Hill Road). Be alert for workers near travel lanes Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Bridge inspection between Route 640 (Cobham Station Lane) and the Louisa County line. Alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs between Route 647 (Maxfield Road) and Route 740 (Zion Hill Road). Lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Bridge repairs between Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) and Route 648 (Clarks Tract). Right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Bridge inspection over the Rivanna River near Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive). Expect lane closures in both directions Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Bridge work over Turkey Sag Creek near Route 640 (Saint John Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Paving operations between Route 796 (Brooksville Road) to the Nelson-Augusta County line. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 614 (Garth Road) – Bridge inspection over Mechums River near Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road). Expect lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 626 (James River Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 627 (Porters Road) to Route 20 (Scottsville Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) – Sign installation between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road). Be alert for workers near travel lanes Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Route 652 (Old Brook Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Route 1427 (Hillsdale Drive). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Route 1562 (Rio East Court). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 707 (Blair Park Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Lickinghole Creek. Expect daytime flagging operations for paving and finishing tasks.

(NEW) Route 651 (Wakefield Drive) – Bridge inspection between Route 631 (Rio Road East) and dead end. Alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 708 (Blenheim Road) – Sign installation at Route 795 (Blenheim Road). Be alert for workers near travel lanes Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 717 (Secretarys Sand Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over South Fork of the Hardware River. Road closed to through traffic Aug. 6-Dec. 14. Use alternate routes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Earlysville Road. Expect nightly lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1084 (Wind River Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 614 (Garth Road) to Route 1085 (River Ridge Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1304 (Harrison Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit from dead end to Route 1301 (Bird Street). All lanes closed, use alternate routes Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Sign installation both northbound and southbound near Route 609 (Hoover Road). Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Bridge inspection at Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge near Route 686 (Lovers Lane). Use caution traveling through work zone Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 3/522 (Germanna Highway) – Resurfacing operations in both directions between the town of Culpeper and Croftburn Farm Road. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Resurfacing operations between Route 652 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday

· 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

Interstate 66 – Installation of rumble strips on eastbound shoulder between mile marker 25 and 29. Expect lane closures daily through Thursday except during morning commute between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Interstate 66 – Installation of sign before exit 31. Eastbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 623 (Rokeby Road) and Route 713 (Maidstone Road). All lanes closed, use alternate routes Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Bridge inspection at the Culpeper County line. Alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 672 (Blackwell Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Cedar Run. Road closed to through traffic Oct. 9-Nov. 30. Use alternate routes.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 688. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 724 (Sage Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 731 intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Bridge inspection between Route 615 (Carysbrook Road) and Route 6 (West River Road). Alternating lane closures Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Bridge inspection between Route 616 (Black Cat Road) and the Albemarle County line. Alternating lane closures Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 615 (Carysbrook Road) – Bridge inspection between Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 601 (Courthouse Road). Alternating lane closures Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 616 (Union Mills Road) – Emergency pipe replacement at Steger Creek. Road closed to through traffic between Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 600 (South Boston Road). Follow posted detour.

Greene County

Route 622 (Celt Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Business Route 33. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 631 (Haneytown Road) – Replacement of bridge over Haneytown Creek. Road closed to through traffic at the bridge. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion in mid-February 2019.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 99 to mile marker 147. Be alert for slow moving vehicles in the median Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge work on Route 607 (Rock Quarry Road) bridge over Interstate 64. Expect lane closures on I-64 near mile marker 139 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge painting at Route 688 (Holland Creek Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operation between mile marker 148 and 136. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge superstructure repairs at mile marker 147 under Route 604 (Roundabout Road). Expect delays Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Shoulder maintenance between Route 640 (East Jack Jouett Road) and Route 22 (Louisa Road). Lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) – Paving operations from Route 22/33 (East Main Street) and Route 642 (Old Bickley Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging daily from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. through Oct. 26

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge inspection over Lake Anna near the Spotsylvania County line. Expect lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge inspection over Lake Anna near Route 719 (Days Bridge Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 622 (Moody Town Road) – Bridge inspection over Lake Anna near Route 1268 (Village Drive). Expect lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 657 (Apple Grove Road) – Replacement of bridge over Cub Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion Nov. 22.

(NEW) Route 699 (Indian Creek Road) – Bridge inspection at Route 640 (Old Mountain Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 719 (Days Bridge Road) – Bridge inspection over Holladay Mill Creek. Expect delays Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 850 (Anna Coves Boulevard) – Pipe repairs will reduce the road to one lane. Motorists should follow traffic controls and be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lane. The work is expected to take 10-12 weeks to complete.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Sign installation between Route 723 (Petersburg Road) and Route 674 (Little Skyline Drive). Be alert for workers near roadway Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Paving operations between Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) to Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Installation of rumble strips between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 644 (Rhoades Road). Expect delays during mobile work zone from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge inspection near Route 719 (Belmont Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Installation of rumble strips on the mountain pass from 0.3-mile east of the Page County line to about three miles east of the Page County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging with a pilot vehicle from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound bridge closed to traffic. Obey new traffic pattern. Westbound traffic will use eastbound left lane. Anticipated completion July 2019.

(NEW) Route 626 (Whorton Hollow Road) – Roadway pavement repairs on the bridge over Thornton River near Route 622 (Rock Mills Road). Road closed to through traffic, use alternate routes Monday from 830 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 621 (Hunters Road) – Roadway pavement repairs on the bridge over Covington River. Road closed to through traffic, use alternate routes Tuesday from 830 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information are on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

