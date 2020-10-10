Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Oct. 12-16

Published Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, 7:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and intermittent, alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Route 643 (Rio Mills Road): Expect flagging operations on Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations. Westbound left lane closed between mile marker 114 and mile marker 112 Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Business Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Utility work between Route 29/250 and Route 601 (Old Ivy Road). Expect shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Pipe replacement near Camp Road. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Installation of traffic sensors between Route 699 (Boaz Road) and Route 718 (Murrays Lane). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at various intersections between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 1694 (Branchlands Boulevard). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Signal work at various intersections between Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) and the Charlottesville city limits. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 14.8 and mile marker 36.7. Be alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Business Route 17 (West Main Street) – Expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures between Frost Street and Grove Lane for curb and gutter work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Business Route 29 – Roadwork near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations Route 777 (Old Zion Road) to 0.26-mile south. Expect alternating, southbound lane closures from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between both intersections of Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 15/29 (Lee Highway and the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday and Monday from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 642 (Old Calverton Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 635 (Hume Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) to Route 730 (Stillhouse Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 674 (Green Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 616 (Beach Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 748 (Eskridges Lane) to Route 611 (Sowego Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday.

Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect weekday, daytime flagging operations on Route 53 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Route 618 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Rehabilitating northbound bridge over Rapidan River at Madison County line. One lane closed through Oct. 20.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Inspection of bridge over Lake Anna at the Spotsylvania County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 629 (Cartersville Road) – Pipe replacement near Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road). Road closed Oct. 5-14. Follow detour using Route 640, Route 606 (Waltons Store Road) and Route 718 (Proffits Road).

(NEW) Route 719 (Days Bridge Road) – Inspection of bridge over the South Anna River. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Inspection of bridge over Lake Anna at the Spotsylvania County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Comments