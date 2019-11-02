Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Nov. 4-8

Published Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge deck repair at mile marker 119.5. Right lane closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions including entrance and exit ramps between mile marker 106 and 124. Be alert for slow moving vehicles and pay attention to traffic controls Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of westbound bridge over Biscuit Run between mile markers 121 and 120. One westbound lane closed Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Expect shoulder closures near the intersection Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Right shoulder closed from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Slope repairs between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop. Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anticipated completion Nov. 26.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Expect alternating, intermittent lane closures for initial project tasks Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Brandy Station Park and Ride – Lot open to parking. Project completed about one month ahead of schedule.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound pipe work from Route 621 (Colvin Road) to Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging around the clock from 8 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Tuesday and during daytime hours Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating, intermittent lane closures for initial project tasks Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

Expect intermittent daily lane closures.

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Median and turn lane improvements just north of the Route 17 (Marsh Road) intersection at Opal. Expect left lane closures 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Gum Spring Park and Ride – Lot, located on Route 522 (Cross County Road) near Route 250 (Broad Street Road), will be closed for maintenance Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Commuters are advised to use VDOT’s interactive park and ride map to find an alternate parking location.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for slow moving vehicles and pay attention to traffic controls Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Resurfacing operations in southbound lanes from the Culpeper County line to Route 678 (Tibbs Shop Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Resurfacing operations in southbound lanes from Route 634 (Oak Park Road) to Route 733 (Oak Hill Court). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 601 (Flat Run Road) – Survey work about 2 miles from Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect alternating lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Comments