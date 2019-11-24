Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Nov. 25-29 and Dec. 2-6

Published Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, 9:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period to provide as many travel lanes as possible. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major roads from noon Wednesday, Nov. 27 to noon Monday, Dec. 2. For more information, see the news release.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Right shoulder closed from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Northernmost crossover at Route 1505 (Airport Acres Road) and turn lane closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road work under VDOT permit for new development. Right lane and right shoulder closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1670 (Ashwood Boulevard) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Slope repairs between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop. Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anticipated completion Nov. 26.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

(NEW) Route 1455 (Whitewood Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 1495 (Oak Forest Drive). Expect intermittent lane closures Nov. 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Fauquier County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Westbound shoulder work at mile marker 15. Left shoulder closed Dec. 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Westbound guardrail repairs at mile marker 32. Expect shoulder closures Nov. 25 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Expect intermittent daily lane closures except during holiday travel restrictions.

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pavement marking operations near new business at Route 17 (Marsh Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Vegetation control operations from the town of Gordonsville to Route 645 (Magnolia Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Nov. 25-26 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Vegetation control operations from the town of Gordonsville to Route 646 (Lovers Lane). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Nov. 25-26 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Comments