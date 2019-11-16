Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Nov. 18-22

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck sweeping operations in both directions between mile marker 103 and mile marker 131. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound tree trimming operations at mile marker 122.6. Right shoulder closed Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound tree trimming operations on entrance ramp from Route 637 (Dick Woods Road / Bloomfield Road) at mile marker 114. Ramp narrowed Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound bridge deck work over Route 20 at exit 121. Both westbound shoulders closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Right shoulder closed from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Northernmost crossover at Route 1505 (Airport Acres Road) and turn lane closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road work under VDOT permit for new development. Right lane and right shoulder closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1670 (Ashwood Boulevard) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Pothole patching operations between Route 1800 (Marshall Court) and Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Slope repairs between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop. Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anticipated completion Nov. 26.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Ditch cleaning operations between Hunters Way and VDOT Way. Expect shoulder closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 600 (York Road) and Route 739 (Clay Hill Road). Expect single lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound road work from Route 621 (Colvin Road) to Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Right lane closed Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 620 (Edwards Shop Road) – Inspection of bridge over Mountain Run. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Westbound drainage work at mile marker 15.9. Left shoulder closed Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

Expect intermittent daily lane closures.

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck sweeping operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 136. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Debris removal operations between Crestview Drive and Route 631 (Brick Church Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and Route 765 (Cameron Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Debris removal operations from the town of Gordonsville to Route 646 (Lovers Lane). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Shoulder maintenance from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Mowing operations from Route 231 (F T Valley Road) to the Culpeper County line. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

