Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Nov. 12-16

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Sign installation eastbound near mile marker 121. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Sign installation westbound near mile marker 123. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs between Route 647 (Maxfield Road) and Route 740 (Zion Hill Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 674 (Clark Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over branch of Moormans River. Road closed to through traffic. Nov. 5-16. Use alternate routes.

Route 717 (Secretarys Sand Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over South Fork of the Hardware River. Road closed to through traffic Aug. 6-Dec. 14. Use alternate routes.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Sign installation at Route 676 (Berry Hill Road). Right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday

· 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

Interstate 66 – Overnight westbound bridge work on the Route 17 (Winchester Road) bridge over I-66 in Delaplane. Expect lane closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Sign installation at Route 756 (Old Sage Road). Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Blackwell Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Cedar Run. Road closed to through traffic Oct. 9-Nov. 30. Use alternate routes.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 688. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 724 (Sage Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 731 intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

Route 631 (Haneytown Road) – Replacement of bridge over Haneytown Creek. Road closed to through traffic at the bridge. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion in mid-February 2019.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Westbound tree removal operations between mile marker 147 and 136. Expect alternating lane closures Monday 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Overnight bridge painting between mile marker 141 and 138 on Route 607 (Rock Quarry Road) bridge over I-64. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 657 (Apple Grove Road) – Replacement of bridge over Cub Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion Dec. 14.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Signal and intersection improvements at the intersection of Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect alternating shoulder closures and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Sign repairs at Route 664 (Buzzard Hollow Road). Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound bridge closed to traffic. Obey new traffic pattern. Westbound traffic will use eastbound left lane. Anticipated completion July 2019.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment