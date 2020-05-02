Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of May 4-8

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance in both directions over Route 20 and the eastbound bridge over Route 29:

Expect intermittent lane closures on I-64 at all three bridges for final tasks from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 4-8.

Expect lane closures on Route 29 and Route 20 underneath the bridges for demobilization tasks.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound between mile marker 136 and mile marker 87.4. Expect slow moving vehicles Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Eastbound roadside maintenance between mile marker 107 and mile marker 114. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Mowing operations from Scottsville to the Nelson County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 20 (Valley Street) – Resurfacing operations near the James River bridge in Scottsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Saturday for pavement markings from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Mowing operations from the Buckingham County line to Charlottesville. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Expect intermittent lane closures on Route 20 near I-64 while the contractor removes equipment and demobilizes.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Expect intermittent lane closures on Route 20 near I-64 while the contractor removes equipment and demobilizes.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Roadside maintenance from Route 692 (Plank Road) to Interstate 64. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Roadside maintenance near Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road. Expect lane and shoulder closures Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Expect left lane closures in both directions from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Median crossovers closed. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Mowing operations from the Charlottesville city limits to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 602 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Washout repairs and pipe replacement between Route 726 (James River Road) and Route 724 (Lewiston Ford Road). Road expected to reopen by May 8.

(NEW) Route 660 (Reas Ford Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 676 (Woodlands Road) to Route 1544 (Forestvue Drive). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Signal work at Cedar Hill Drive/District Avenue. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions nightly May 4-6 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 795 (James Monroe Parkway) – Resurfacing operations from Route 620 (Rolling Road) to Route 734 (Bishop Hill Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Carver School Lane to the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Intersection improvements at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times. Anticipated completion June 19.

(NEW) Route 652 (Mitchell Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 655 (Sommerville Road). Road closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Use alternate routes.

(NEW) Route 682 (Fields Mill Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 620 (Edwards Shop Road) and Route 610 (Eleys Ford Road). Road closed to through traffic Monday through Friday. Use alternate routes.

Various Routes – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the routes listed below:

Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive)

Route 1026 (J Bren Court)

Route 1027 (Trey Compton Court)

Route 1104 (Rolling Hills Drive)

Route 1112 (East Court)

Route 1120 (Pelham View Drive)

Route 1121 (Hawthorne Avenue)

Route 1122 (Ivy Lane)

Route 1123 (Sweetwater Court)

Route 1131 (Springfield Circle)

Route 1132 (Old Village Court)

Route 1133 (Lindsay Court)

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect shoulder closures in both directions and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mobile, pothole patching in both directions between mile marker 14.7 and mile marker 36.7. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Debris removal operations in both directions between mile marker 18 and mile marker 27. Expect vehicles on the right shoulder Monday through Thursday.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Northbound: Intermittent nighttime lane closures

Southbound: Intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 1439 (Ashley Drive) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 670 (Matthew Mill Road). Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures at both intersections Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Installation of rumble strips from Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) to Route 810 (Dyke Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Replacing large pipe structure that carries Preddy Creek under the road. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion July 10.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 132 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound between mile marker 136 and mile marker 87.4. Expect slow moving vehicles Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Mowing operations from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Orange Road) – Mowing operations from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations from the Orange County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 614 (Twymans Mill Road/John Tucker Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to Route 607 (Elly Road). Expect lane closures starting Friday.

Route 626 (Gibbs Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect lane closures on Wednesday.

Route 635 (Mount Zion Church Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 634 (Oak Park Road) to Route 614 (John Tucker Road). Expect lane closures Thursday and Friday.

(NEW) Route 731 (Roebuck Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 607 (Elly Road) to the dead end. Expect lane closures on Wednesday.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 655 (Weyburn Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Roadside maintenance from Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) to Route 622 (Gid Brown Hollow Road). Westbound right lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Roadside maintenance from Route 231 (F T Valley Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday and Tuesday.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

