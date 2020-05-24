Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of May 25-29

Published Sunday, May. 24, 2020, 9:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Memorial Day holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted from noon Friday, May 22 to noon Tuesday, May 26.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Expect left lane closures in both directions Tuesday from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Median crossovers closed. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Expect mobile operations on the ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound Interstate 64 as part of the Albemarle Design Build projects. Expect narrowed travel lane on the ramp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail/Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations in both directions from the Nelson County line to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work between Lewis and Clark Drive and Route 641 (Burnley Station Road). Expect shoulder and short duration daytime and nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 602 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Pipe work between Route 726 (James River Road) and Route 724 (Lewiston Ford Road). Road closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 1033 (Bentivar Drive):

Westbound traffic detoured between Stella Road and Route 29 from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Thursday. Stella Road is a new road in the development. The detour will bring westbound traffic back to Route 29 north of Polo Grounds Road.

Expect traffic shifts and intermittent flagging operations during daytime hours.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Carver School Lane to the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations on the off-ramp from southbound Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) to Route 15 and the on-ramp from Route 15 to southbound Route 29. Ramps closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Intersection improvements at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times. Anticipated completion June 19.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road) to Route 611 (Waterford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect shoulder closures in both directions and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Business Route 15/17/29 – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass):

Acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal temporarily closed. All southbound traffic, coming from Warrenton, temporarily using traffic signal to access Route 15/17/29.

Expect nighttime lane closures in both directions for installation of signs.

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Northbound: Intermittent nighttime lane closures

Southbound: Intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from Route 17 (Marsh Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway/Winchester Road) – Mowing operations from Warrenton to Interstate 66. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Replacing multiple pipes between the Warren County line and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to Warrenton. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 602 (Rogues Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 605 (Dumfries Road) and the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late June.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road). Expect shoulder and short duration lane closures Thursday through Saturday.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Replacing large pipe structure that carries Preddy Creek under the road. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion July 10.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 132 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Resurfacing operations between Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 600 (Mount Sharon Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Page County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments