Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of May 13-17

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Construction entrance clearing under VDOT permit between Northside Drive and Route 1505 (Airport Acres Road). Northbound right lane and shoulder closed. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of bridge over railroad between Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 3 (Orange Road). Expect delays Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck rehabilitation on I-66 bridges over Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road). Expect lane closures in both directions Monday through Thursday for milling of the bridge decks. Extended lane closures will begin Sunday, May 12. See news release for more information.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Paving operations between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and the Warrenton town limits. Use caution with traveling through work zones Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (Warrenton Road) – Paving operations between Route 823 (Spring Mill Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road). Use caution when traveling through work zones Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

· Through early August, drivers should expect daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29. The inside left turn lane from northbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 may also be closed during the day.

· The contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions for the majority of the project.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations from town of Warrenton limits to the Culpeper County line. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Expect intermittent flagging operations for material and equipment delivery at construction office. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection of Route 799 (Beaverdam Road) overpass near mile marker 133. Alternating lanes closures Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

(NEW) Route 799 (Beaverdam Road) – Bridge inspection over Interstate 64 between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and the Fluvanna County line. Alternating lanes closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Greene County

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs between Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) and the Route 636 (Goose Pond Road). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 15 (East Gordon Avenue) – Pavement repairs between Route 33/231 (North Main Street/Spotswood Trail) at the Gordonsville traffic circle and Route 649 (Black Level Road). Expect delays Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(NEW) Route 629 (Lahore Road) – Pipe repairs between Route 699 (Marquise Road) and Route 649 (Grasty Lane). All lanes closed. Use signed detour route Monday through Wednesday.

Rappahannock County

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound right lane on bridge is open to traffic. Expect left lane closures through the end of the month for removal of the temporary crossover.

Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Bridge inspection over Blackwater Creek between Route 626 (Scrabble Road) and Route 604 (Round Hill Road). Alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 642 (Viewtown Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 640 (Forest Grove Road) and Route 611 (Waterford Road). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

