Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of May 11-15

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound roadside maintenance between mile marker 107 and mile marker 114. Left lane closed Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile, pothole patching operations in both directions from mile marker 99 to mile marker 131. Expect slow moving vehicles Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Mowing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the Orange County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Expect intermittent lane closures on Route 20 near I-64 while the contractor removes equipment and demobilizes.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Expect left lane closures in both directions from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Median crossovers closed. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Shoulder repairs between Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) and Route 692 (Plank Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 660 (Reas Ford Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 676 (Woodlands Road) to Route 1544 (Forestvue Drive). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 795 (James Monroe Parkway) – Resurfacing operations from Route 620 (Rolling Road) to Route 734 (Bishop Hill Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 830 (Colonial Drive) – Pipe installation. Road closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Thursday. Access will be maintained to all private entrances.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Carver School Lane to the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Intersection improvements at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times. Anticipated completion June 19.

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road) to Route 611 (Waterford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 682 (Fields Mill Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 620 (Edwards Shop Road) and Route 610 (Eleys Ford Road). Road closed to through traffic Monday through Friday. Use alternate routes.

Various Routes – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the routes listed below:

Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive)

Route 1026 (J Bren Court)

Route 1027 (Trey Compton Court)

Route 1104 (Rolling Hills Drive)

Route 1112 (East Court)

Route 1120 (Pelham View Drive)

Route 1121 (Hawthorne Avenue)

Route 1122 (Ivy Lane)

Route 1123 (Sweetwater Court)

Route 1131 (Springfield Circle)

Route 1132 (Old Village Court)

Route 1133 (Lindsay Court)

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect shoulder closures in both directions and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.

Interstate 66 – Debris removal operations in both directions between mile marker 27 and mile marker 35. Expect vehicles on the right shoulder Monday through Friday.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

(NEW) Business Route 15/17/29 – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass):

All southbound traffic, coming from Warrenton, will temporarily use traffic signal to access Route 15/17/29 starting May 11, weather permitting. Acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily closed.

Expect nighttime lane closures in both directions for installation of signs.

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Northbound: Intermittent nighttime lane closures

Southbound: Intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Replacing multiple pipes between the Warren County line and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 1439 (Ashley Drive) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at the following intersections. Expect shoulder closures at:

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail), Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road), Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stoneridge Drive, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Replacing large pipe structure that carries Preddy Creek under the road. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion July 10.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 132 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile, pothole patching operations in both directions from mile marker 131 to mile marker 147. Expect slow moving vehicles Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Madison County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations from the Orange County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 614 (Twymans Mill Road/John Tucker Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to Route 607 (Elly Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 696 (Tinsley Drive) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Friday.

(NEW) Route 705 (Twymans Mill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures Thursday and Friday.

(NEW) Route 734 (Marshall Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 655 (Weyburn Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Roadside maintenance from Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) to Route 622 (Gid Brown Hollow Road). Expect alternating westbound lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Roadside maintenance from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Roadside maintenance from Route 231 (F T Valley Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

