Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of March 9-13

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound bridge work at mile marker 121 over Route 20.

One westbound lane closed from 8 p.m. Friday, March 13 through 6 a.m. Monday, March 16.

The entrance ramp from northbound Route 20 to westbound I-64 will also be closed.

Anticipate brief traffic stops on Route 20.

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and 131. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Monticello Avenue/Scottsville Road) – Expect lane closures at I-64 interchange in both directions for bridge work from 8 p.m. Friday, March 13 until 6 a.m. Monday, March 16.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Roadside maintenance between Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) and Route 626 (Langhorne Road). Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Roadside maintenance between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 641 (Burnley Station Road). Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Expect nightly lane closures from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Median crossovers closed. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work near Route 745 (Poorhouse Road). Southbound right lane closed Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 712 (North Garden Lane) – Mobile roadside maintenance between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road). Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 855 (Faulconer Drive) – Pipe replacement operations. Road closed to all traffic Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Westbound ditch cleaning operations between mile marker 28.9 and mile marker 14.8. Right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Work on the shoulder. Eastbound right shoulder closed at mile marker 30 Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Expect intermittent nighttime lane closures

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(UPDATE) Route 635 (Hume Road) – Multiple pipe replacements between Route 730 (Stillhouse Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Road closed to through traffic between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

(NEW) Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 810 (Dyke Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 633 (Amicus Road) and Route 615 (Evergreen Church Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit at mile marker 136. Traffic slowed down in both directions while contractor runs overhead utility line across I-64. Expect brief delays Sunday between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and 147.5. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 745 (Airport Road) and Route 775 (Intertrans Road). Expect workers on the roadway shoulders in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations and shoulder closures for initial project tasks starting Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs from Gordonsville to the Greene County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

