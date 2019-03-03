Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of March 4-8

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile pothole patching in both directions between mile marker 99 and 136. Expect slow moving vehicles and mobile lane closures. Obey traffic controls Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Sign installation eastbound and westbound near mile marker 120. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sign repairs near mile marker 109. Westbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sign installation in both directions near mile marker 124. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29/250 Bypass – Sign work at Route 654 (Barracks Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Bridge work over Turkey Sag Creek between Route 740 (Zion Hill Road) and Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 657 (Lambs Road). Alternating shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and overnight lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Fauquier County

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

Route 230 (Madison Road) – Sign installation near Wesley Street. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile pothole patching in both directions between mile marker 99 and 136. Expect slow moving vehicles and mobile lane closures. Obey traffic controls Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Signal and intersection improvements at Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect intermittent overnight lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Debris removal and vegetation control between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and the Page County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound bridge closed to traffic. Obey new traffic pattern. Westbound traffic will use eastbound left lane. Anticipated completion July 2019.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Debris removal and vegetation control between Route 632 (Black Rock Ford Road) and the Warren County line Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Pipe replacement about two miles from Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Use alternate routes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

