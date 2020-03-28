Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of March 30-April 3

Published Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020, 5:23 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Westbound bridge work over Route 20 at exit 121.

Extended westbound lane closures are scheduled during the following times (note new work hours), weather permitting: 6 p.m. Friday, March 27 until noon Monday, March 30

The entrance ramp from northbound Route 20 to westbound I-64 will also be closed.

Anticipate brief traffic stops on Route 20.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Expect nightly lane closures on the westbound bridge over Route 20 at exit 121 for final project tasks. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge work over Route 29 at exit 118. Extended weekend lane closures are expected to begin in April. Schedule to be announced.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Expect slow moving vehicles Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 20 (Monticello Avenue/Scottsville Road) – Expect nightly lane closures in both directions at I-64 Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 22/231 (Louisa Road/Gordonsville Road – Patching operations between Route 616 (Black Cat Road) and Route 615 (Lindsay Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Expect nightly lane closures from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Median crossovers closed. Follow traffic controls.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Preparation for bridge work. Expect lane closures in both directions at Interstate 64 Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Mowing operations from Route 692 (Plank Road) to Interstate 64. Expect slow moving vehicles and intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Drainage work between Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) and Gold Eagle Drive. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Pantops Mountain Road. Westbound right lane closed Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 851 (Dominion Drive) – Road closed to through traffic at entrance to 29th Place Shopping Center due to failing pipe. Nearby utilities must be relocated before replacement activities can begin.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Debris removal operations between Route 621 (Colvin Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane). Road closed to through traffic until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Follow detour.

(NEW) Route 686 (Lovers Lane) – Inspection of bridge over the railroad. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Debris removal operations in both directions between mile marker 16 and mile marker 28. Expect vehicles on the right shoulder Monday through Friday.

Interstate 66 – Work on the shoulder. Eastbound right shoulder closed at mile marker 30 Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

(NEW) Business Route 17/Route 55 (West Main Street) – Work under VDOT permit between Frost Street and Melody Lane. Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 15 (Lee Highway) – Roadside maintenance in both directions from Cedar Run Drive to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Expect intermittent nighttime lane closures

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 844 (Fayettesville Road) and Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway). Expect intermittent lane closures and slow roll operations by law enforcement Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) and Route 674 (Grays Mill Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line. Expect slow moving vehicles and intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Replacing large pipe structure that carries Preddy Creek under the road. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Anticipated completion July 10.

(NEW) Route 810 (Dyke Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 633 (Amicus Road) and Route 615 (Evergreen Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147.5. Expect slow moving vehicles Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a superload. Expect mobile, slow moving vehicles eastbound between mile marker 136 and mile marker 177 Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Christopher Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Follow posted detour. Anticipated completion April 30.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Route 719 (Belmont Road) to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect alternating lane closures starting Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Roadside maintenance between Route 664 (Huntly Road) and the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the North Fork Thornton River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow posted detour. Anticipated completion April 24.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments