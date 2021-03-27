Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of March 29-April 2

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Diverging Diamond Interchange: Expect workers near the travel lanes on Route 250 (Richmond Road) near Interstate 64 for initial construction tasks Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 29 at Interstate 64: Southbound right lane closed near the interchange from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Interstate 64 near Route 29 interchange: Eastbound right lane closed at mile marker 118 from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect alternating lane closures on the exit ramp from northbound Route 29 to Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue) Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Litter removal operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Maintenance work in the median between mile marker 115 and mile marker 116. Left shoulder closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119. Eastbound left lane closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Drainage work at mile marker 104. Westbound left lane and eastbound left shoulder closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work on the entrance ramp to the scenic overlook at mile marker 100. Scenic overlook closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday (if needed).

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Westbound storm debris removal from mile marker 112 to mile marker 109. Westbound left lane closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Debris removal operations from Route 600 (Watts Passage) to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Replacing pipe south of Route 6 (Irish Road) and north of Baldwin Avenue. Road closed to through traffic from March 29 until April 9. Use alternate routes or follow posted detour.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just south of Lewis and Clark Drive. Southbound right turn lane closed and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 697 (Sutherland Road) to Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road). Expect southbound alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 29/250 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and the Interstate 64 interchange Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pipe work between the bridge over the Rivanna River and the Fluvanna County line. Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Utility work under VDOT permit. One lane closed between Route 240 (Three Notched Road) and Route 1217 (The Square) Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Pipe replacement between Route 784 (Doctors Crossing) and Route 784 (Burnt Mill Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 674 (Clark Road) – Pipe replacement approximately 1-mile from Route 671 (Millington Road). Road closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. Friday. Traffic can access Route 674 via Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike).

(NEW) Route 690 (Greenwood Station Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 691 (Greenwood Station) and Greenwood Hollow. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work between Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) and Route 299 (Madison Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Litter removal operations from mile marker 14 to mile marker 34. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Replacement of multiple signs between mile marker 22 and mile marker 34. Be alert for workers on the shoulder.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes between mile marker 29 and mile marker 31.

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Tree work in both directions between the Prince William County line the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Bridge work at Interstate 66. Northbound right lane closed under the I-66 bridges. Speed limit reduced to 45 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various Routes – Survey work on the routes listed below. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road

Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road

Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street

Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end. Anticipated completion April 16.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Litter removal operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Ditch cleaning operations from the town of Gordonsville to Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

