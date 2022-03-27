Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of March 28-April 1

Published Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022, 9:27 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Debris cleanup – Be alert for multiple crews in the following areas as they remove trees and other storm debris from roadsides. Watch for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

Interstate 64. Expect left lane closures in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 128 and mile marker 131, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.

Route 6 (Irish Road). Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Route 20 (Valley Street) to the Nelson County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road). Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in both the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) to Route 712 (Plank Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road). Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in both the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 1421 (Fontana Drive) to the Orange County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Installation of tourist-oriented directional sign. The right shoulder will be closed southbound at Woodchuck Lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) — Emergency erosion repair to the bridge over Preddy Creek. All lanes are closed from Route 1094 (Ashleigh Way Road) to Emerald Lake Road. Drivers are advised to use posted alternate routes during the closure. The road is scheduled to reopen April 9, weather permitting.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Right two lanes and right and left shoulders closed from the eastbound off-ramp to U.S. 250. Expect alternating lane closures on the westbound off-ramp to U.S. 250, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 6:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Traffic Signal Inspections — Expect mobile alternating directional lane closures on the following roads for inspection of traffic signals at multiple intersections. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zone on the following roads:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) from Route 1452 (Westfield Road) to Route 631 (Rio Road East), 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

S. 29 Business (Fontaine Avenue Extension) from Route 782 (Stribling Avenue Extension) to the U.S. 29 Bypass ramp, 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

S. 250 (Ivy Road) from Copeley Road to Massie Road to Leonard Sandridge Road, 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Friday.

S. 250 (Ivy Road) from Route 846 (Old Garth Road) to Birdwood Drive, 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Route 631 (Rio Road West) from U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 743 (Earlysville Road), 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) from Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) to U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

(UPDATE) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations from Route 676 (Tilman Road) to Normandy Drive, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Thursday.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Roadway improvements. Expect alternating flagging operations in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, from Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) to Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Bridge substructure repair/replacement. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 744 (Hunt Club Road) and Route 600 (Campbell Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 656 (Georgetown Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Contract crews will be working from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on roadsides in the area of Route 656 (Georgetown Road) from Route 654 (Barracks Road) to the crossover with Route 1335 (Court Place). No lanes of traffic will close, but be alert for work crews near the roadway.

Route 706 (Dudley Mountain Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Lanes will be closed between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) to traffic with an expected completion date of April 1, weather permitting.

City of Charlottesville

(NEW) Route 3535 (Cedars Court) — Traffic signal inspections. Expect mobile alternating directional lane closures from Route 654 (Barracks Road) to U.S. 250 Bypass, from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Culpeper County

Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) – Debris removal from bridge at roadway. Expect left shoulder closures in the northbound lanes from Route 646 (Old Stillhouse Road) to Route 626 (Homeland Road), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Paving Operations – Expect alternating lane closures on the following roads with traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks.

Route 686 East (Lovers Lane) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 799 (Keyser Road) between Route 3652 (East Chandler Street) and Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Bridge substructure repair/replacement. Expect alternating lane closures in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 21 and mile marker 28, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) for road construction.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – Installation of tourist-oriented directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lane, from Route 831 (Crooked Run Road) to Route 623 (Rokeby Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 853 (Station Drive) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes, controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks, from U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) to Route 28 (Catlett Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect left lane closures eastbound, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, between mile marker 131 and mile marker 138 while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 231 ( South F.T. Valley Road) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures, in the northbound lane, at Route 602 (Hughes River Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Routine maintenance. Expect right shoulder closures from Route 620 (Fletchers Mill Road) to Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Like this: Like Loading...