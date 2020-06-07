Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of June 8-12

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming in both directions between mile marker 126 and mile marker 131. Left lane closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of the bridges over Mechunk Creek east of Route 616 (Black Cat Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound from Zion Crossroads at mile marker 136 in Louisa County to Afton Mountain at mile marker 99. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Shoulder work. Expect workers on the shoulders Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Crozet (mile marker 107) and Pantops (mile marker 124).

(NEW) Route 29 at Interstate 64 – Drainage work as part of Albemarle Design Build projects. Ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64 closed from 6 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday and again from 8 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Follow detour via Fontaine Avenue to southbound Route 29 to Interstate 64.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Shoulder work at Route 708 (Red Hill Road) Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southbound right turn lane closed. Northbound left lane and left turn lane closed. Obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work between Lewis and Clark Drive and Route 641 (Burnley Station Road). Expect shoulder and alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Roadside maintenance at Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Expect alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 1033 (Bentivar Drive). Expect traffic shifts and intermittent flagging operations during daytime hours.

(UPDATE) Route 660 (Reas Ford Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 676 (Woodlands Road) to Route 1544 (Forestvue Drive). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Carver School Lane to the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road) to Route 611 (Waterford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect shoulder closures in both directions and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Inspection of the bridges over Broad Run in both directions between Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) and Route 698 (Obannon Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations between mile marker 14.8 and mile marker 36. Expect slow moving vehicles on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Traffic camera maintenance at mile marker 31. Westbound right shoulder closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations between mile marker 14.8 and mile marker 36. Expect slow moving vehicles on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Pavement patching operations at the locations listed below:

Eastbound between mile marker 15 and mile marker 16.5. Right lane closed Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound between mile marker 32.5 and mile marker 36. Right lane closed Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Westbound between mile marker 27 and mile marker 23.6. Right lane closed Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westbound between mile marker 18.5 and mile marker 15. Right lane closed Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Business Route 15/17/29 – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass):

Acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal temporarily closed. All southbound traffic, coming from Warrenton, temporarily using traffic signal to access Route 15/17/29.

Expect nighttime lane closures in both directions for installation of signs.

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Northbound: Expect lane closures at night for bridge work

Southbound: Expect lane closures anytime between 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day for bridge work

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions

(UPDATE) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Replacing multiple pipes between the Warren County line and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late June.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Transportation of a super load northbound from the Buckingham County line to Interstate 64 in Louisa County. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road). Expect shoulder and short duration lane closures Monday through Thursday.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Replacing large pipe structure that carries Preddy Creek under the road. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion July 10.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 132 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound from Zion Crossroads at mile marker 136 to Afton Mountain in Albemarle County at mile marker 99. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

(NEW) Route 622 (Moody Town Road) – Inspection of Dike 3 by Dominion Energy. Road closed daily on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until June 18. Road will be open at night. Follow detour using Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), Route 701 (Eastham Road) back to Route 622.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 15 (East Gordon Avenue/North Main Street) – Resurfacing operations between Coniston Manor Drive and the Gordonsville Circle. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations between Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 600 (Mount Sharon Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Resurfacing operations between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Comments