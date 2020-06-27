Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of June 29-July 3

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Independence Day holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Thursday, July 2 to noon Monday, July 6.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement marking operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement patching operations in both directions between mile marker 103 and mile marker 131. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over the Mechums River. Expect right lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Expect shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures during non-peak travel times. Follow traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Hilton Heights Road. Expect alternating mobile lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Inspection of bridge over Rivanna River at Charlottesville City limits. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 631 (5th Street) – Drainage work between Charlotteville City limits and Interstate 64. Northbound right lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 1033 (Bentivar Drive). Expect traffic shifts and intermittent flagging operations during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Inspection of Route 250 bridges over Route 654. Expect mobile, single lane closures in both direction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Halls Creek at Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Road closed at bridge starting Monday until July 31. Use alternate routes.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Intersection improvements at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times.

(NEW) Route 626 (Korea Road) – Pipe installation. Road closed to through traffic Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect daytime, eastbound lane closures and shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Use caution while traffic adjusts to new traffic pattern.

Temporary detour via Meetze Road: Crews have begun constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29.

Crews have begun constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29. Expect intermittent lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 131.5 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement marking operations eastbound from mile marker 142 to mile marker 147.5 and westbound from mile marker 147.5 to mile marker 135. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement patching operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147.5. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

(UPDATE) High Street – Railroad crossing repairs. Buckingham Branch Railroad to close road to through traffic June 30-July 2. Rail crossing is located near West King Street. Use alternate routes.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Westbound shoulder work between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and the Page County line. Expect flagging operations near the entrance to the park Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Mowing operations between the Culpeper County line and Sperryville. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Mowing operations from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m

