Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of June 24-28

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Vegetation control operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and 130. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over I-64 at Frontage Route 182 (Royal Orchard Drive) at mile marker 101. Expect alternating lane closures on I-64 in both directions from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Tree trimming operations between Route 720 (Harris Creek Road) and Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail/Seminole Trail) – Vegetation control operations from the Nelson County line to the Greene County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Ditching and shoulder work between Old Ivy Road and Route 601 (Stillfried Lane). Westbound right lane closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Westbound traffic will use middle turn lane.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Drainage and ditching operations between Route 1641 (West Leigh Drive) and Route 1640 (Rodes Drive). Westbound right lane closed Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Westbound traffic will use middle turn lane.

(NEW) Route 601 (Old Garth Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

(NEW) Route 612 (Hammocks Gap Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Redbud Creek. Dead-end road closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Shuttle service provided for residents.

Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1601 (Meriwether Drive) and Route 1636 (Holkham Drive). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Vegetation control operations between Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and the Orange County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations both eastbound and westbound between mile marker 15 and mile marker 34. Right shoulder closed Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Repairing Route 723 (Ashville Road) bridge over I-66. Expect westbound lane closures starting at 8 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday. Lane closures may in place during the times listed below:

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

· 8 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday

· 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

· 6 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

· Through early August, drivers should expect daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29. The inside left turn lane from northbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 may also be closed during the day.

· The contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions for the majority of the project.

Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control operations between Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) and the Prince William County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (Winchester Road / Marsh Road / James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control operations between Marshall and the Stafford County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) and Route 806 (Elk Run Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Expect nightly lane closures in both directions Sunday through Friday for initial project tasks. Lane closures during the week will be lifted by 5 a.m. northbound and 7 a.m. southbound.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Pipe installation between Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) and Route 674 (Green Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

(NEW) Route 706 (Coon Tree Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 626 (Halfway Road) and Route 705 (Burrland Lane). Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weather date is scheduled for Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Warrenton Park and Ride – Expansion project begins June 28. Obey construction signs and parking restrictions. The northern section of parking near Route 605 and the spaces near the bus shelter will close June 28. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridges over Route 799 (Beaverdam Road). Expect lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Inspecting bridge over Raccoon Creek near Tanner Lane. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 600 (South Boston Road) – Inspecting bridge over the Rivanna River. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Vegetation control operations between Route 1120 (Lake Saponi Drive) and the Madison County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Vegetation control operations between Route 633 (Amicus Road) and Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road). Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control operations in both directions from mile marker 131 to mile marker 147. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 615 (Zion Road) – Inspection of I-64 bridges over Route 615. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 623 (Chopping Road) to Route 625 (Chalklevel Road). Expect lane closures Monday.

(NEW) Route 646 (Yanceyville Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 208 (Courthouse Road) to Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) – Rehabilitating bridge over White Creek. Road closed to through traffic through mid-August. Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 689 (Moorefield Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 656 (Cedar Hill Road) to Route 700 (Mica Road). Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Various Routes – Resurfacing operations in “The Waters at Lake Anna” on Routes 1301 through 1326. Expect lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 28 and July 1-3 on the routes listed below. On-street parking restrictions may also be implemented. Follow work zone signs.

· Acorn Drive

· Beauregard Way

· Boomerang Loop

· Cincinnati Place

· Decatur Lane

· Dixie Way

· Fir Court

· Fire Eater Court

· Fleeter Street

· Hemlock Loop

· Highlander Path

· Holly Court

· Kangaroo Court

· Kentuck Place

· Lake Forest Drive

· Little Sorrell Way

· Lookout Terrace

· Nellie Lane

· Oak Haven Drive

· Old Fox Court

· Roderick Place

· Slasher Place

· Spruce Drive

· Traveller Street

· Winchester Trail

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Vegetation control operations between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordon Avenue) – Vegetation control operations between Route 1027 (Tabernacle Road) and Route 655 (Weyburn Road). Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 603 (Indiantown Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 614 (Governor Almond Road) and Route 715 (Lewistown Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Special event in Amissville from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Westbound Route 211 closed between Route 639 (Weaver Road) and Route 643 (Hinson Ford Road). Two-way traffic will share eastbound travel lanes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

