Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of June 22-26

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of Royal Orchard Drive bridge over I-64. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Route 29 at Interstate 64 – Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange as part of Albemarle Design Build projects. Expect alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Expect shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures during non-peak travel times. Follow traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work between Lewis and Clark Drive and Route 641 (Burnley Station Road). Expect alternating shoulder and mobile lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 786 (Ivy Depot Road) to Route 250 (Ivy Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 1033 (Bentivar Drive). Expect traffic shifts and intermittent flagging operations during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 726 (James River Road) – Installation of construction signs and message boards for upcoming bridge project. Expect workers near the travel lanes during daytime hours.

(UPDATE) Route 743 (Earlysville Road) – Resurfacing operations from the roundabout to Route 663 (Buck Mountain Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Halls Creek at Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Road closed at bridge starting Monday until July 31. Use alternate routes.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Intersection improvements at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect daytime, westbound lane closures and shoulder closures in both directions and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 14 and mile marker 35. Expect mobile, right shoulder closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

(UPDATE) Business Route 15/17/29 – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass):

Expect new traffic pattern June 23. Interchange will partially open to traffic. Acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will also reopen on June 23.

Expect brief traffic stops and congestion that will result in potentially major delays around mid-morning on June 23 while crews make final adjustments and open the interchange.

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Interchange will partially open to traffic June 23. The ramp from southbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 toward Warrenton will open to traffic on June 22 in the afternoon. Most of the other ramps, the bridge and the two roundabouts will open on June 23 but one ramp is not built and will require a detour.

Mid-morning on June 23, weather permitting, traffic will begin to use the new interchange instead of the traffic signal to access Warrenton, Lord Fairfax Community College, the landfill, nearby homes, businesses and Route 15/17/19.

Motorists on northbound Route 15/17/29 will exit to Warrenton via the right lane instead of the left turn lanes at the traffic signal. Drivers will continue through the new roundabouts, over the bridge and into Warrenton.

All existing turn lanes will be closed on June 23 and the traffic signal will be removed.

Temporary detour via Meetze Road: Once the interchange partially opens to traffic, crews will begin constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29.

Once the interchange partially opens to traffic, crews will begin constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29. Northbound: Expect nighttime lane closures for signal and overhead sign removal on June 23 and June 24.

Southbound: Expect lane closures anytime between 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 – Inspection of Route 643 (Meetze Road) bridge over Route 15/17/29. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late June.

(UPDATE) Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Warrenton Southern Interchange project will partially open to traffic on June 23. Expect brief traffic stops and congestion that will result in potentially major delays around mid-morning while crews make final adjustments and open the interchange. Traffic will begin to use the new interchange instead of the traffic signal but one ramp is not built and will require a detour:

Temporary detour via Meetze Road: Once the interchange partially opens to traffic, crews will begin constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29.

(NEW) Route 1003 (Frost Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit in Marshall from Main Street to Colston Court. Road open to local traffic only Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road). Expect alternating shoulder and lane closures in both directions Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Replacing large pipe structure that carries Preddy Creek under the road. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion July 10.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 131.5 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance between mile marker 132 and mile marker 137. Eastbound left lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

(NEW) Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) – Inspection of three Lake Anna bridges at the locations below:

Between Randolph Street/Longway Drive and Route 728 (Busbees Point Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Between Route 1212 (Thelma Lane) and Route 614 (Elk Creek Road). Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Between Pine Point Place and Boones Point Road. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

Route 15 (East Gordon Avenue/North Main Street) – Resurfacing operations between Coniston Manor Drive and the Gordonsville Circle. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Resurfacing operations between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

(NEW) High Street – Railroad crossing repairs. Buckingham Branch Railroad to close road to through traffic June 22-23. Rail crossing is located near West King Street. Use alternate routes.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Roadside maintenance in both directions between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and the Page County line. Expect mobile, right lane closure and be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

