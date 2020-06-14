Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of June 15-19

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridges in both directions over Mechums River between mile marker 110 and mile marker 111 Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and over the Rivanna River at mile marker 123 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 at Interstate 64 – Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange as part of Albemarle Design Build projects. Expect alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Expect shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures during non-peak travel times. Follow traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work between Lewis and Clark Drive and Route 641 (Burnley Station Road). Expect alternating shoulder closures Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and mobile, alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Inspection of bridge over Rivanna River at Charlottesville City limits. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 1033 (Bentivar Drive). Expect traffic shifts and intermittent flagging operations during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 649 (Proffit Road) – Inspection of bridge over Rivanna River. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Inspection of Route 250 bridges over Route 654. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

(NEW) Route 708 (Red Hill Road) – Inspection of bridge over North Fork Hardware River near Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 743 (Earlysville Road) – Inspection of bridge over Rivanna River Reservoir. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 743 (Earlysville Road) – Resurfacing operations from the roundabout to Route 663 (Buck Mountain Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Halls Creek at Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Road closed at bridge starting Monday until July 31. Use alternate routes.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect daytime lane closures and shoulder closures in both directions and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 16 and mile marker 23. Expect slow moving vehicles on both shoulders.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Business Route 15/17/29 – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass):

Acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal temporarily closed. All southbound traffic, coming from Warrenton, temporarily using traffic signal to access Route 15/17/29.

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Northbound: Intermittent nighttime lane closures

Southbound: Expect lane closures anytime between 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late June.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

(NEW) Route 616 (Union Mills Road) – Inspection of bridge over Mechunk Creek. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 690 (Columbia Road) – Inspection of bridge over the James River. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road). Expect alternating shoulder closures Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and mobile, alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Replacing large pipe structure that carries Preddy Creek under the road. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion July 10.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 131.5 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

Route 622 (Moody Town Road) – Inspection of Dike 3 by Dominion Energy. Road closed daily on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until June 18. Road will be open at night. Follow detour using Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), Route 701 (Eastham Road) back to Route 622.

Orange County

Route 15 (East Gordon Avenue/North Main Street) – Resurfacing operations between Coniston Manor Drive and the Gordonsville Circle. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Resurfacing operations between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations in both directions between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and the Page County line. Expect mobile, right lane closure and be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

