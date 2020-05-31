Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of June 1-5

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder work. Expect workers on the shoulders Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following locations:

Exit 107/Crozet

Exit 114/Dick Woods Road

Exit 118/Route 29-Charlottesville

Exit 120/5th Street

Exit 121/Route 20

Eastbound at mile marker 110

Westbound at mile marker 117

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Pipe replacement. Road closed to through traffic between Route 627 (Porters Road) and Route 626 (Langhorne Road). Traffic detoured via Route 627 and Route 626 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Road work as part of Albemarle Design Build Bundle project. Expect alternating northbound lane closures near the I-64 interchange Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect shoulder closures on the ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64 and on the ramp from eastbound I-64 to northbound Route 29.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Inspection of the Interstate 64 bridges over Route 20. Expect alternating lane closures from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Inspection of the bridge over the Hardware River near Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Inspection of the bridge over the James River at the Buckingham County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work between Lewis and Clark Drive and Route 641 (Burnley Station Road). Expect shoulder and alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking at Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Expect intermittent northbound left lane and southbound right lane closures Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Expect short duration, alternating lane closures in both direction from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Weather date: Thursday evening.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Inspection of the Interstate 64 bridges over Route 29. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Inspection of the Interstate 64 bridges over Route 250. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Inspection of the bridge over Mechums River near Route 240 (Three Notched Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Inspection of the Interstate 64 bridges over Route 250. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 1033 (Bentivar Drive):

Westbound traffic detoured between Stella Road and Route 29 from 9 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Stella Road is a new road in the development. The detour will bring westbound traffic back to Route 29 north of Polo Grounds Road.

Expect traffic shifts and intermittent flagging operations during daytime hours.

Route 660 (Reas Ford Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 676 (Woodlands Road) to Route 1544 (Forestvue Drive). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 743 (Earlysville Road) – Road work near Route 660 (Reas Ford Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Various Routes – Pavement marking operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures on the routes listed below from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Route 6 (Valley Street) from Route 20 to the Fluvanna County line

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) from the Orange County line to Route 250 (Richmond Road)

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) from Route 712 (Plank Road) to the Buckingham County line

Route 22 (Louisa Road) from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the Louisa County line

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to the Fluvanna County line

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) from Route 615 (Lindsay Road) to the Louisa County line

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Inspection of the bridges in both directions over the Rapidan River at the Orange County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Inspection of the bridges in both directions over Crooked Run south of Route 609 (Hoover Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Carver School Lane to the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations on the off-ramp from southbound Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) to Route 15 and the on-ramp from Route 15 to southbound Route 29. Ramps closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Intersection improvements at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times. Anticipated completion June 19.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road) to Route 611 (Waterford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Westbound right lane closed Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastbound right lane closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect shoulder closures in both directions and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Inspection of the bridges in both directions at mile marker 33 over Route 698 (Obannon Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Business Route 15/17/29 – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass):

Acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal temporarily closed. All southbound traffic, coming from Warrenton, temporarily using traffic signal to access Route 15/17/29.

Expect nighttime lane closures in both directions for installation of signs.

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Northbound: Intermittent nighttime lane closures

Southbound: Intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from Route 17 (Marsh Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 17 (James Madison Highway/Winchester Road) – Mowing operations from Warrenton to Interstate 66. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Replacing multiple pipes between the Warren County line and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to Warrenton. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late June.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road). Expect shoulder and short duration lane closures Monday through Thursday.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Replacing large pipe structure that carries Preddy Creek under the road. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion July 10.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 132 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 132 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Pothole patching operations from Route 662 (Shelby Road) to Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from the Orange County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Ditching operations from Route 628 (Clifton Road) to Route 725 (Hook Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Resurfacing operations between Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 600 (Mount Sharon Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 655 (Weyburn Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

