Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of July 27-31

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance between mile marker 114 and mile marker 106. Westbound left lane closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Shoulder repairs from the Nelson County line to Scottsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Roadside maintenance operations from Route 627 (Porters Road) to Route 715 (Esmont Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development north of Route 649 (Airport Road). Expect nightly lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to Route 615 (Lindsay Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

(UPDATE) Various Routes – Mowing operations. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the routes listed below:

Route 20 (Stony Point Road from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the Orange County line

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) from the Charlottesville City limits to the Nelson County line

Route 601 (Garth Road) from Route 601 (Old Garth Road) to Route 601 (Free Union Road)

Route 614 (Garth Road) from Route 601 (Free Union Road) to Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike)

Route 635 (Miller School Road) from Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to Route 692 (Plank Road)

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) from Route 635 (Miller School Road) to Route 250 (Ivy Road)

Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 649 (Proffit Road)

Route 649 (Airport Road/Proffit Road) from Route 606 (Dickerson Road) to Route 20 (Stony Point Road)

Route 654 (Barracks Road) from Route 601 (Old Garth Road) to Route 29/250

Route 676 (Owensville Road) from Route 614 (Garth Road) to Route 250 (Ivy Road)

Route 692 (Plank Road) from Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike)

Route 729 (Milton Road) from Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) to Route 250 (Richmond Road)

Route 732 (Milton Road) from Route 729 (Milton Road) to Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway)

City of Charlottesville

Route 302 (McCormick Road) – Resurfacing operations from University Avenue to the bridge over Emmet Street. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Extending northbound left turn lane at Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road). Southbound left lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday morning from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Intersection improvements at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). New offset left turn lanes are open. Expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times.

(NEW) Route 299 (Madison Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to Route 29 (James Monroe Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday morning from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 606 (Novum Road) – Pipe replacement from the Madison County line to Route 608 (Oakland Road). Road closed to through traffic Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Use alternate routes.

(NEW) Route 625 (Ryland Chapel Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 625 (Mount Zion Church Road to Route 621 (Lakota Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Business Route 29 – Road work near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Northbound right lane closed south of Alwington Boulevard. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Stafford County line to Opal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Sunday and Monday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 650 (Messick Road) and Route 610 (Germantown Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday and daytime flagging operations on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday morning.

(NEW) Route 601 (Hopewell Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 626 (Loudoun Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Use caution while traffic adjusts to new traffic pattern.

Temporary detour via Meetze Road: Crews have begun constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29.

Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility permit work between Route 684 (Lees Ridge Road) and Warrenton. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 602 (March Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 603 (Bingham Mountain Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 612 (March Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 810 (Dyke Road) to Route 603 (Bingham Mountain Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday.

(NEW) Route 648 (Chapman Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 603 (Bingham Mountain Road) to Route 604 (Celt Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 643 (Entry Run) – Replacing several pipes. Starting July 27, road closed to all traffic from Route 642 (Taylor Mountain Road) to the end of the road. Anticipated completion Aug. 14.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131.5 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to the Greene County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road/Wolftown-Hood Road) – Mowing operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to the Greene County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (S Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Mowing operations from Route 230 (Orange Road) to the Orange County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (N Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Mowing operations from Business Route 29 (Main Street) to the Rappahannock County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 606 (Novum Road) – Pipe replacement from the Culpeper County line to Route 607 (Ridgeview Road). Road closed to through traffic Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Use alternate routes.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic to begin traveling in roundabout configuration starting July 30. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to Route 600 (Mount Sharon Road). Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 613 (Willy Miser Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 670 (Ridgeway Drive) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 655 (Jacksontown Road – Pipe replacement about one mile from Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Road closed to traffic Monday through Wednesday. Use Route 20 and Route 231 as detour.

(NEW) Route 655 (Jacksontown Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 20 (Constitution Highway) to Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect alternating lane closures starting Thursday.

(NEW) Route 665 (Hardwick Mountain Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 20 (Constitution Highway) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Shoulder repairs from Madison County line to Route 707 (Sharp Rock Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Aug. 28. Use alternate routes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

