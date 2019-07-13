Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of July 15-19

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Route 601 (Old Garth Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1601 (Meriwether Drive) and Route 1636 (Holkham Drive). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

(UPDATE) Various Routes – Traffic signal improvements. Expect brief lane closures. Follow flagger and police direction between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. at the intersections listed below:

· Monday: Route 250 (Ivy Road) at Broomley Road

· Monday: Route 250 (Ivy Road) at Ednam Drive

· Tuesday: McCormick Road at Alderman Road

· Wednesday: Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) at Route 656 (Georgetown Road)

· Wednesday: Massie Road at Leonard Sandridge Road

· Thursday: Massie Road at Copeley Road

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of Business Route 29 (Brandy Road) bridge over Route 15/29. Expect lane closures in both directions Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control between Route 1065 (Waterloo Road) and Fauquier County line. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Repairing Route 723 (Ashville Road) bridge over I-66. Expect westbound lane closures starting at 8 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday. Lane closures may be in place during the times listed below:

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Wednesday

· 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

· 6 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations in both directions between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35. Be alert for right shoulder closures Monday through Friday eastbound between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and westbound between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880

(Lord Fairfax Road):

· Through early August, drivers should expect daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29. The inside left turn lane from northbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 may also be closed during the day.

· The contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions for the majority of the project.

Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) to Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through July 19.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Resurfacing operations northbound from Route 836 (Harpers Run Road) to Bealeton and southbound between Bealeton and the Stafford County line. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through July 19.

Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Business Route 15/17/29 to about 0.5-mile south of Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through July 19.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Southbound resurfacing operations from south of Route 28 (Catlett Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 844 (Fayetteville Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through July 19.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pavement marking operations between Route 818 (Old Catlett Road) and Route 806 (Elk Run Road). Expect lane closures and slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Northbound lanes closed at Route 676 (Riley Road) at noon July 8 through Aug. 2. Use Route 17 north from Warrenton to Interstate 66 at Marshall, then using I-66 east to Gainesville.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. New parking restrictions begin July 17. The northern section of parking near Route 605 will reopen two weeks early. Eastern area closest to Route 15/29 will be closed. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 6 (West River Road) – Paving operations between Route 640 (Haden Martin Road) and Route 650 (Mountain Hill Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 607 (Bybee Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Wednesday and Thursday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 617 (Little Creek Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

(NEW) Route 676 (Oliver Creek Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of super load between Zion Crossroads and the Interstate 295 interchange in Henrico County. Expect delays Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) – Paving operations between Route 657 (Apple Grove Road) and Route 609 (Buckner Road). Expect delays Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 607 (Bybee Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Wednesday and Thursday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 636 (Valentine Mill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures Monday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 638 (Nolting Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to 1.4 miles south. Expect lane closures Monday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) – Rehabilitating bridge over White Creek. Road closed to through traffic through mid-August. Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 691 (Old Louisa Road) – Resurfacing operations from the Orange County line to Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 726 (Lightwood Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 636 (Dunkum Store Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Installation of traffic devices between Route 601 (Flat Run Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect flagging operations in both directions Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control from the Page County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pipe replacement between Route 729 (Ben Venue Road) and Route 641 (Aileen Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google