Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of July 13-17

Published Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020, 5:50 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance between mile marker 129 and mile marker 127. Westbound left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles on the shoulders Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Pothole patching operations from the Nelson County line to Route 20 (Valley Street). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development north of Route 649 (Airport Road). Expect nightly lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Roadside maintenance in both directions from Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) to the Greene County. Expect mobile, left lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Northbound right lane closed from 6 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Bridge work over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic Monday through Thursday. Use alternate routes.

(NEW) Route 708 (Red Hill Road) – Shoulder repairs near northbound Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Expect flagging operations from 6 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

(NEW) Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) – Shoulder work from Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Halls Creek at Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Road closed at bridge until July 31. Use alternate routes.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Intersection improvements at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). New offset left turn lanes to open July 14. Crossover closed during signal work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists on Route 229 or drivers exiting the business at Route 211 will need to use the median crossovers immediately east and west of Route 211 for U-turns. Through the end of the month, expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Roadside maintenance from Route 647 (Algonquin Trail) to Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 606 (Novum Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 607 (Cabin Road) and Route 608 (Oakland Road). Road closed to through traffic Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Use alternate routes.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations on Route 55 underneath both bridges.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Various maintenance operations:

Ditch cleaning operations. Right shoulder closed in both directions from mile marker 27 to mile marker 35 Monday through Friday.

Roadside maintenance from mile marker 14.8 to mile marker 36.7. Mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Pavement marking from mile marker 14.8 to 26 and from mile marker 28.6 to 31. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Pipe installation. Right shoulder closed between Route 836 (Harpers Run Road) and Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) Monday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Traffic sensor work from just south of Route 676 (Riley Road to Route 215 (Vint Hill Road). Expect alternating, northbound lane closures from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 13-19.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Use caution while traffic adjusts to new traffic pattern.

Temporary detour via Meetze Road: Crews have begun constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29.

Crews have begun constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29. Expect intermittent lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Roadside maintenance from Route 1120 (Lake Saponi Drive) to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Sunday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131.5 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement marking operations between mile marker 147.5 and mile marker 132.5. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Sunday and Monday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming between mile marker 145 and mile marker 146. Eastbound left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles on the shoulders Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway – Pavement marking operations from Route 250 (Three Notched Road) to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Sunday and Monday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

(NEW) Route 622 (Moody Town Road) – Road closed daily Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work on Dike 3. Follow detour.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Roadside maintenance between Route 600 (Kendall Road) and Route 628 (Clifton Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Roadside maintenance between the two entrances to Route 741 (Lafayette Drive). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Roadside maintenance from Route 20 (Constitution Highway) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from Sperryville to the Page County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Aug. 28. Use alternate routes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments