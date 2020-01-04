Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 6-10

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Left shoulders closed both eastbound and westbound between mile markers 112.3 and 112.5 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in Friday for brush removal in the median. Slow down and be alert for signs directing traffic through the work zone.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Utility work between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday from the ramps to I-64 east to Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane). All lanes will remain open; be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal installation at Route 643 (Polo Grounds/Rio Mills Road) Tuesday through Thursday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Washout repairs between Route 621 (Colvin Road) and Route 1070 (Oak Tree Lane). Right lane and right shoulder closed between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fauquier County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Expect intermittent weekday lane closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Turn lane construction between Route 17 (Marsh Road) and Route 1150 (Avenel Drive). Shoulder closures both northbound and southbound between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching eastbound and westbound between mile markers 131.2 and 147.5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Mobile operation with alternating lane closures; follow directional signs as you approach the work zone.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Bridge maintenance between Route 62 (Yancy Road) in Woodville and Blackwater Creek. Expect alternating lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

