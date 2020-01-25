Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 27-31

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound roadside maintenance at mile marker 110. Expect mobile left lane closure from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Be alert for workers working on the left shoulder.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 630 (Green Creek Road) and the Nelson County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Brush removal from Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 742 (Avon Street Extended). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Brush removal from Route 1422 (Dorrier Drive) and Route 769 (Vincennes Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Bridge maintenance over Rivanna River, north of Lewis and Clark Drive. Expect alternating lane closures between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. weekdays.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Tree trimming operations in multiple locations:

From Route 29 Bypass to Route 677 (Bloomfield Road)

From Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) to Route 752 (Mechums Depot Road)

From Route 738 (Morgantown Road) to Route 677 (Bloomfield Road)

Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound road work from Route 621 (Colvin Road) to Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Right lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 686 (Lovers Lane) – Inspection of bridge over the railroad. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Expect intermittent nighttime lane closures

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit at mile marker 136. Traffic slowed down in both directions while contractor runs overhead utility line across I-64. Expect brief delays Sunday between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound roadside maintenance at mile marker 131. Right shoulder closed Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Shoulder repairs between Route 639 (Madison Run Road/Chicken Mountain Road) and Route 780 (Litchfield Drive). Left lane closed Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Guardrail work between Route 639 (Madison Run Road/Chicken Mountain Road) and Route 780 (Litchfield Drive). Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs between Route 652 (Woodroof Road) and Route 678 (Governor Barbour Street). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Bridge maintenance over Blackwater Creek north of Route 604 (Round Hill Road) and south of Scrabble. Expect alternating lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

