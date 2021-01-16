Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 18-22

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Reconfiguration of Interstate 64 interchange: New traffic pattern is active. Southbound Route 29 traffic accesses eastbound I-64 via the new left turn lanes controlled by the traffic signal. Pay attention to the signs.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations in both directions between mile marker 122 and mile marker 130. Expect mobile left lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 805 (Henderson Lane) to the Nelson County line. Southbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Pipe replacement. Southbound right lane closed near Rabbit Valley Lane Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Debris removal operations from Route 744 (Hacktown Road) to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 696 (Edge Valley Road) – Pipe replacement. Road closed to through traffic between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 710 (Taylors Gap Road) from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. Thursday. Use alternate routes.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Left lane closed in both directions between Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) and Business Route 15 (Brandy Road). Expect brief traffic stops in all directions between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday for installation of overhead utility line.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 621 (Colvin Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 621 (Colvin Road). Westbound left lane closed Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Debris removal at bridge over the Robinson River at the Madison County line. Road closed to traffic Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35. Expect shoulder closures in both directions Tuesday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect new traffic pattern on Route 605 at Route 29 by early Wednesday morning.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Southbound ditch cleaning operations from Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) to Route 615 (Rock Run Road). Right lane closed Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 616 (Casanova Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Route 55 (East Main Street) – Utility work between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Installation of historical marker between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Route 855 (Pinn Turn). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 600 (South Boston Road) – Debris removal at bridge over the Rivanna River. Crofton boat ramp closed Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Route 600 open to traffic.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Brush removal operations from Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) to Route 810 (Dyke Road). Expect mobile work zone with workers near the travel lanes Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end. Anticipated completion Jan. 29.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

(NEW) Route 622 (Moody Town Road) – Installation of historical marker near Route 1278 (Sir Walter Drive). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

Route 607 (Repton Mill Road) – Road closed to through traffic due to washout caused by heavy rain. Road will be closed until repairs are complete.

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Debris removal at bridge over the Robinson River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to traffic Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Brush removal operations from Route 725 (Hook Road) to Route 600 (Kendall Road). Expect mobile lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Brush removal operations from Route 658 (Hamm Road) to Route 765 (Cameron Road). Expect mobile lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Brush removal operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 679 (Elijah Craig Road). Expect mobile lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

