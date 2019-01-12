Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 14-18

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sign installation eastbound and westbound near mile marker 120. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Sign installation eastbound near mile marker 124. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Sign installation westbound near mile marker 125. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Ditch cleaning operations between Route 713 (Glendower Road) and the Buckingham County line. Alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Ditch cleaning operation between Route 697 (Sutherland Road) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road). Left lane and shoulder closed Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29/250 Bypass – Sign installation at Route 654 (Barracks Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Debris removal between Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) and the Nelson County line. Expect delays Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 652 (Old Brook Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 1427 (Hillsdale Drive). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 691 (Castle Rock Road) – Pipe installation between Route 636 (Batesville Road) and Route 635 (Craigs Store Road). Road closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Use alternate routes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 657 (Whitewood Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Sign Installation in both directions at intersection of Route 666 (Brags Corner Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 715 (Old Carters Mill Road) – Pipe replacement and drainage work between Route 713 (Atoka Road) and Route 708 (Young Road). Road closed to through traffic Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Use alternate routes.

Louisa County

Route 850 (Anna Coves Boulevard) – Pipe replacement. Road reduced to one lane through project completion.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mobile shoulder repairs between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 634 (Oak Park Road). Left lane closed Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be alert for slow moving vehicles.

Route 230 (Orange Road) – Bridge work between Route 15 (South James Madison Highway) and Route 620 (Tatums School Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Signal and intersection improvements at Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect intermittent overnight lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Rappahannock County

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound bridge closed to traffic. Obey new traffic pattern. Westbound traffic will use eastbound left lane. Anticipated completion July 2019.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

