Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 11-15

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Reconfiguration of Interstate 64 interchange:

New traffic pattern is active. Southbound Route 29 traffic accesses eastbound I-64 via the new left turn lanes controlled by the traffic signal. Pay attention to the signs.

Southbound Route 29 right shoulder closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Expect short duration lane closures on Route 29 in both directions near the I-64 interchange Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations in both directions from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Be alert for mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Frontage Route 180 (Inn Drive) – Pipe replacement. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal between Route 621 (Colvin Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 621 (Colvin Road). Westbound left lane closed Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree debris removal between the Orange County line and Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect mobile lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 609 (Hoover Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 29 (James Monroe Highway). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations in both directions between mile marker 15 and mile marker 31. Expect shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Southbound pavement repairs near Cedar Run/Nordix Drive. Left lane closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 55 (East Main Street) – Utility work between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 642 (Old Calverton Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Soil boring between Route 1030 (Fieldstone Drive) and Route 627 (Zion Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning operations between the Rockingham County line and Route 625 (Goose Pond Road). Expect mobile lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end. Anticipated completion Jan. 29.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Debris removal operations between mile marker 147 and mile marker 131. Expect mobile, westbound left lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations in both directions from mile marker 132 to mile marker 147. Be alert for mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project starts Jan. 4. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15, 2021.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pothole patching operations from the Greene County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Orange Road) – Pothole patching operations from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Orange Road) – Ditch cleaning operations near Route 616 (Carpenters Mill Road). Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 607 (Repton Mill Road) – Road closed to through traffic due to washout caused by heavy rain. Road will be closed until repairs are complete.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Brush removal operations from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect mobile lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Brush removal operations from the Culpeper County line to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect mobile lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal operations. Westbound right lane closed from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to 2-miles west Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 637 (South Poes Road) – Pipe repairs between Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) and Route 687 (Four Springs Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

